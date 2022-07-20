From Fenty Beauty to Savage X Fenty: How Rihanna has taken over the music and business worlds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rihanna has reached massive success in the music industry and has more recently taken over the business world, with her two companies: Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. Rihanna co-owns Fenty Beauty with French luxury retailer LVMH. Her beauty line, which launched in 2017 includes a large range of makeup products in a wide range of colors for all skin tones and formulas for all skin types.

In 2018, the singer opened up another successful business, this time more related to fashion. Savage X Fenty is Rihanna's lingerie line. The store lives online but also has physical locations that are opening up in the United States. So far, there are five locations opened in Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, Culver City, California, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and Arlington, Virginia. According to the Savage X Fenty website, there are also stores that will be opening up in Chicago, Illinois, Long Island, New York, Atlanta, Georgia, Detroit, Michigan, St. Louis, Missouri and Newark, Delaware. Forbes reported that the company had a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.

RIHANNA SEEN FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE GIVING BIRTH TO BABY BOY

Is Rihanna a billionaire?

Rihanna is a billionaire, but not necessarily from her music. While Rihanna has become an extremely popular musician and has released tons of hit songs, most of her net worth comes from her two companies. Rihanna has a net worth of $1.4 billion, per Forbes, which makes her the wealthiest female musician and the youngest self-made female billionaire. Rihanna owns 50% of Fenty Beauty and 30% of Savage X Fenty. Forbes reported that Fenty Beauty made over $550 million in revenue in 2020 and Savage X Fenty had a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.

Is Rihanna married?

Rihanna is not currently married, but is dating her longtime friend A$AP Rocky. The couple sparked marriage rumors however, when they got married in A$AP Rocky's music video for his song "D.M.B." in May 2022. In January 2022, the two announced that they were having a baby together and in May 2022 welcomed their first child.

The pair have been friends for a long time and have collaborated on many projects and attended events together since 2013. In May 2021, he referred to her as "my lady" and "the love of my life" in a GQ story, which confirmed the suspected relationship.

RIHANNA NAMED NATIONAL HERO IN BARBADOS, GIVEN TITLE OF ‘THE RIGHT EXCELLENT’

In the past, Rihanna has dated Chris Brown, Matt Kemp, Karim Benzema, Lewis Hamilton, Travis Scott, Drake and Hassan Jameel.

What are Rihanna's most popular songs?

Rihanna released her debut single in 2005 called "Pon de Replay." Since then, Rihanna has released major hits like "Umbrella," "SOS," "Work," "Stay," "Don't Stop the Music," "Love the Way You Lie," "Only Girl," "What's My Name," "Diamonds," "FourFiveSeconds" and "We Found Love." She has collaborated with many artists over the years including Drake, Future, Jay-Z, Eminem, Paul McCartney and Kayne West.

Rihanna has been nominated for 33 Grammy Awards and has won nine. She won her first ever Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2007 for the song "Umbrella." Rihanna's most recent album, "Anti," came out in 2016.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

In addition to her music, Rihanna has done a bit of acting through her career. She was in the 2012 movie "Battleship" and voiced the lead in the 2015 animated movie "Home." She was also in "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" and "Ocean's Eight."