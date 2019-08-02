A$AP Rocky, 2 other suspects to be released from jail until assault verdict announced, court rules

A Swedish court has ruled that rapper A$AP Rocky and two other suspects will be released from jail and remain free until Aug. 14, when an assault verdict will be announced.

It wasn't immediately clear from the decision Friday by Stockholm District Court whether the three suspects in a beating could leave the country.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in his closing comments that he was seeking a six-month sentence for the rapper, who himself had said earlier Friday that community service would be a proper punishment.

President Trump tweeted as the news broke: "A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.