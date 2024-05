Federal investigators have obtained video from inside the mansions of embattled hip-hop billionaire Sean "Diddy" Combs and are tracking down and interviewing potential witnesses identified from the footage — including a male sex worker who claims to be a victim, according to a new report.

It was not immediately clear if the video was taken by Combs' own security cameras or by someone inside, and the images were not immediately made public.

The revelation came from a CNN source who told the outlet that Combs' accusers could soon testify before a federal grand jury. In a typical grand jury investigation, jurors would be shown evidence and witness testimony before prosecutors ask them to approve a criminal indictment.

It's also unclear whether the subjects are A-listers, some of Combs' other wealthy friends or lesser-known figures. A series of civil lawsuits accusing the mogul filed over the last six months have claimed that a mix of entertainers and music executives attended Combs' parties, where some alleged assaults took place.

The outlet reported that federal investigators have also interviewed multiple accusers.

Spokespersons for Combs did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder at first denied all accusations of wrongdoing — then posted a teary apology video after the leak of another video showed Combs assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.

Combs' accusers are obvious likely witnesses for federal investigators. And in their lawsuits, they've identified other people who authorities will likely question.

"If the grand jury is gonna hear from these people, yea, he's getting indicted," said Derrick Parker, a former member of the NYPD's hip-hop intelligence unit who took part in the 1999 investigation into a nightclub shooting in which Combs was acquitted but his protégé Shyne went to prison for a decade.

"He's already preparing for this anyway," Parker said. "His attorneys are already preparing."

Parker previously told Fox News Digital that there could be an indictment before July 4, after the Ventura assault video emerged. Now it may come sooner, he said, predicting an arraignment and bail decision before the first day of summer.

But as accusations continue to emerge — two new lawsuits were filed against Combs this month — he says investigators have more and more witnesses to interview.

"A lot of people are saying a lot of things, and they think they can't get subpoenaed," he said. "If you put information like that out, on Instagram or social platforms, and you were there, the governments gonna want to know about that."

Ventura sued Combs in November, and they settled out of court a day later. At least a half dozen accusers have come forward with civil lawsuits alleging sexual and physical abuse, some of them lobbing accusations of sex trafficking. And federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations raided two of Combs' mansions in March.

Both the Justice Department and HSI have declined to discuss specifics of the pending investigation.

Combs' ex, Misa Hylton, shared home surveillance video after the raids, claiming that the son she shares with the mogul was unjustly manhandled by officers who arrived in an armored vehicle and tactical gear.

Her video gives a glimpse of what appears to be an extensive home camera system, with views inside and outside of the mansion.

His accusers have also included snapshots and cellphone images that they took themselves while attending Combs' parties in New York City and aboard yachts.

In addition to the accusers coming forward with civil lawsuits, authorities in Miami arrested a Combs associate named Brendan Paul on drug charges.

Parker said he suspects that the feds are working toward racketeering charges.

Parker, who wrote the book " Notorious C.O.P. " about his experience in the NYPD's hip-hop unit, warned in April that evidence in Ventura's case would be subpoenaed by the Justice Department, overriding any potential nondisclosure agreement reached in the settlement.

He'd also predicted that they'd closely look through videos and photos from Combs' parties to identify witnesses and see if they could corroborate his accusers' claims.

Authorities have not announced any criminal charges against Combs.