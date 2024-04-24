Sean 'Diddy' Combs' associate pleads not guilty to drug charges following arrest amid home raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs' associate, Brendan Paul, pleaded not guilty to one felony drug charge during his arraignment Wednesday.

"We entered Brendan’s plea of not guilty in court today," Paul's lawyer, Brian Bieber, told Fox News Digital. "We will be dealing with this case in the courtroom, not the court of public opinion."

Paul, 25, was originally charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance, but the second charge has since been dropped.

Paul was arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on drug charges March 25.

The drugs were found in Paul's personal bags while he was traveling with Diddy, a source close to the matter told Fox News Digital.

Also on March 25, more information about Paul was added in music producer Rodney Jones' amended sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. Jones claimed Paul worked as a "mule" for the rapper and alleged he witnessed the former Syracuse basketball player procure, transport and distribute "ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms, and tuci by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA."

Jones said he witnessed Paul working as a "mule" for Diddy during three separate trips Dec. 22, 2022; April 28, 2023; and Nov. 4, 2023.

Paul also allegedly procured sex workers for Diddy and would "negotiate the fees the sex workers received" as well as "ensure" they got paid, according to the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

A lawyer for Diddy claimed the allegations made in Jones' lawsuit were "complete fabrications."

"Mr. Jones is nothing more than a con man, shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday," Shawn Holley said in a Feb. 26 statement provided to Fox News Digital after Jones filed his original lawsuit. "We have indisputable, incontrovertible proof that his claims are complete fabrications.

"Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn has refused to return our calls," she claimed. "We look forward to addressing these ridiculous claims in court and intend to take all appropriate action against all who are attempting to peddle them."

Paul was arrested the same day Homeland Security conducted raids on Diddy's homes as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Diddy declared his innocence through his legal representatives March 26.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," Aaron Dyer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."