Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers can't be silenced by nondisclosure agreements in trafficking probe: experts

Cassie's settled lawsuit could come back to bite Diddy

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
‘Diddy’ seemed to cozy up to rich and powerful, similar to Epstein: Chris Hansen Video

‘Diddy’ seemed to cozy up to rich and powerful, similar to Epstein: Chris Hansen

The "Takedown with Chris Hansen" host joins "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss whether Sean "Diddy" Combs will face federal charges.

Any potential nondisclosure agreements between Sean "Diddy" Combs and his accusers, or anyone else in his orbit who may have witnessed alleged wrongdoing, would not prevent any of them from speaking with federal investigators eyeing the hip-hop mogul in a sex-trafficking investigation, legal experts say.

"They aren’t bound by anything, so they can sing like a canary," said David Gelman, a New Jersey-based defense attorney and former prosecutor who is following the case. "They can speak because NDAs don’t cover illegal activities."

Combs, the billionaire founder of Bad Boy Records and the Sean John fashion empire, is facing a handful of civil lawsuits alleging sex assault, trafficking and physical abuse while federal investigators have acknowledged that search warrants served on his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were part of a sex-trafficking probe.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS PROBE: RECORD LABEL FIRES BACK AFTER MALE MUSIC PRODUCER ACCUSES MOGUL OF SEX ASSAULT

P Diddy is on his waterfront spot at his home in Miami walking while on the phone

Sean "Diddy" Combs is shown outside his Star Island mansion in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 31, 2024. (Backgrid/Mega)

Allegations from the settled lawsuit against Combs brought by his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, known as R&B singer Cassie, could be a potential focus for investigators in the case, said Derrick Parker, New York City's "hip-hop cop."

Parker, who wrote the book "Notorious C.O.P." about his experience in the NYPD's rap-related intelligence unit, played a prominent role in the investigation into Combs after a 1999 nightclub shooting left three people injured.

Singer and model Cassie Ventura and Rap mogul P Diddy

Singer and model Cassie Ventura and rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs arrive for the traditional Clive Davis party on the eve of the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City. (Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

"She already alleged some criminal acts, right before he settled with her," Parker told Fox News Digital. "They could subpoena her about what she said, how she knew."

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS CAN'T ‘SETTLE’ WITH FEDS AMID SEX TRAFFICKING PROBE: FORMER FBI AGENT

Ventura's lawsuit, although settled out of court the day after she filed it, is fair game for federal investigators and provides a range of potential leads with its explosive allegations.

"Diddy can’t use the NDA to prevent someone from reporting a crime or testifying pursuant to a subpoena."

— Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor
Rodney Jones Diddy Thanksgiving

Music producer Rodney Jones' lawyers included this image in his lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs. According to court filings, it was taken at a Thanksgiving party with Jones pictured on the left sitting next to Combs. (Southern District of NY)

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ACCUSED BY MALE MUSIC PRODUCER OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

In it, she claimed that Combs not only raped her and subjected her to physical abuse but also blew up another man's car, regularly hired prostitutes and forced her to carry his gun and procure drugs.

"Congress also passed a law last year making it illegal to enforce an NDA to prevent a sexual harassment or sexual assault victim from speaking out," said Neama Rahmani, a Los Angeles-based trial attorney and former federal prosecutor who has been monitoring the case. "The allegations in a civil complaint are protected as well, which means Diddy can't really do anything to silence his accusers in a court of law."

Homeland Security agents walk into Diddy's home in Miami and walk out with a dog

Homeland Security agents are seen going in and out of Sean "Diddy" Combs' Florida home. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

RAPPER SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS' HOMES RAIDED BY HOMELAND SECURITY

"Even if they sign it, saying, ‘I won’t say a word to anyone,' and get paid, if they have info regarding illegal activities, a court will rule that it is not valid."

— David Gelman, defense attorney

Combs' staffers and Bad Boy employees witnessed some of the alleged crimes, according to Ventura's civil complaint. And if those people had NDAs, they would be irrelevant in a federal court, experts tell Fox News Digital. 

And in the wake of Ventura's lawsuit, other women and a man have come forward with allegations of their own, and legal experts say more accusers could emerge in the near future.

P Diddy is on his waterfront spot at his home in Miami without a shirt on and carrying a wine glass

Sean "Diddy" Combs is shown outside his Star Island mansion in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 30, 2024. (Backgrid/Mega)

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS' LIFE ON STAR ISLAND: EXCLUSIVE MIAMI ENCLAVE BILLIONAIRES, A-LISTERS CALL HOME

"I can’t see the case of just starting a case like this, doing a search warrant, without going all the way through with it. There’s no way," Parker said. "They’re not going to just say, ‘OK, forget about it. You go free. We’re not going to bother you anymore.’ Doesn’t work like that."

Police and Homeland Security officers are seen at the waterfront mansion of Sean Combs

Police and Homeland Security officers are seen at the waterfront mansion of Sean "Diddy" Combs during a bicoastal raid on March 25, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. (MEGA/GC Images)

Another lawsuit, on behalf of a Jane Doe, alleges she was 17 when a longtime Bad Boy executive and an unnamed "Third Assailant" flew her on a private jet from Detroit to New York City to meet Combs before drugging her and taking turns sexually assaulting her.

Flight logs could supply evidence in the case – and so could any of the witnesses who encountered the entourage that evening, including an unnamed recording artist and her parents who were in a Big Apple music studio when the traffickers allegedly brought her inside, according to the lawsuit.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Diddy performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Despite the federal investigation, Combs has not been charged with a crime and has denied all accusations of wrongdoing. In prior statements, he said the lawsuit with Ventura had been settled on good terms and that some of the other accusers are just looking for "an underserved payday."

"When the feds get involved, they leave no stone unturned," Gelman said.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports