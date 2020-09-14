Netflix ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors: report

Jerry Harris, who appeared on the popular Netflix series “Cheer,” is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for allegedly soliciting sexually explicit photos and sex from minors, according to a report from USA Today, which cited multiple sources, on Monday.

Per the outlet, FBI agents reportedly executed a search warrant at a home in Naperville, Ill., as part of the investigation.

"The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area," Siobhan Johnson, a special agent public affairs officer, told Fox News in a statement on Monday. However, the FBI would not elaborate on specifics and did not name Harris.

The statement continued: "Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the existence or nonexistence of any investigations that may be occurring. There is no further information at this time."

A rep for Harris did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Netflix had no comment when reached by Fox News.

In a statement to TMZ on Monday, a spokesperson for Harris said: "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is complete the true facts will be revealed."

USA Today's report indicated that the 21-year-old has not been criminally charged.

Per the outlet, the allegations into Harris were reported to local police by Varsity Brands, a private company that dominates the cheerleading landscape, including uniforms and nationwide competitions.

On Aug. 1, Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart relayed to police in Florida and Texas via letters that the organization was made aware of "inappropriate sexual conduct" allegations against Harris and, as required by law, reported the information to authorities,” said the publication.

"As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future," Burton wrote, according to USA Today.

Furthermore, the report said Brillhart also included two screenshots of his correspondence with law enforcement, which allegedly reveals a snippet of a text conversation Harris had with another individual.

"Would you ever want to ****," one message allegedly reads and appears to show a picture of Harris’ face, while the other screenshot – which is a series of text messages – indicates an exchange had on May 3, 2019, and allegedly shows a person named “jerry harris” as writing, "Hey btw I found a place for us to do stuff it’s actually pretty good haha."

In Brillhart’s letters to police, he described Harris as a former employee who was not working for Varsity at the time of the alleged incidents, according to USA Today.

The company told Fox News on Monday that while they can't comment on "an active law enforcement investigation; we continue to cooperate with authorities in their inquiries on this matter."

Harris rose to fame when he was featured on the original Netflix docuseries “Cheer," which debuted on the streaming platform in January and follows the competitive cheer squad at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as they mount up for a national championship.