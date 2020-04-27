Netflix reveals Michelle Obama documentary 'Becoming' dropping next week

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Netflix announced that it will drop a new documentary about the 34-city tour Michelle Obama went on before the country found itself gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary, titled “Becoming,” drops on the streaming platform on May 6. It promises an “intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country.”

The documentary, directed by Nadia Hallgren, followed the former first lady as she went around the country speaking at community events and fielding questions from everyday Americans, sharing what she learned after her and her husband’s two terms in the White House.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams,” Michelle Obama wrote in a press release. “We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

In her announcement, the former first lady went on to discuss what she hopes this documentary will achieve for people who are struggling with self-isolation, a lack of work and all the other things brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty,” she said.

She went on to note that simple things she previously took for granted have now become very complicated thanks to the unprecedented time in the world.

“As many of you know, I’m a hugger. My whole life, I’ve seen it as the most natural and equalizing gesture one human can make toward another — the easiest way of saying, ‘I’m here for you,’” she wrote. “And this is one of the toughest parts of our new reality: Things that once felt simple — going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new — are now not simple at all.”

She concluded her documentary announcement on a message of optimism in these tough times.

“But I’m here for you. And I know you are here for one another. Even as we can no longer safely gather or feed off the energy of groups, even as many of us are living with grief, loneliness, and fear, we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here. It’s what will get us to the other side. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, reconsider our priorities, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes,” she concluded. “Even in hard times, maybe especially in hard times, our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love and miss you all.”

The Obamas announced in 2018 that they’d partnered with Netflix to produce new films and shows featuring a diverse mix of content including both scripted and unscripted series. Through this deal they produced the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory,” about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor.