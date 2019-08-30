Expand / Collapse search
Farrah Abraham
Published

Farrah Abraham suffers major wardrobe malfunction at Venice Film Festival

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Farrah Abraham suffered a major wardrobe malfunction in Italy on Thursday.

The former "Teen Mom" star didn't seem to notice she was flashing the cameras as she walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

Abraham, 28, posed for pictures in her floral ensemble that had a slit all the way up her leg and left her completely exposed.

Farrah Abraham walks the red carpet ahead of the "Ad Astra" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Aug. 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy.

Farrah Abraham walks the red carpet ahead of the "Ad Astra" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Aug. 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Daniele Venturelli/Venturelli Daniele/WireImage)

The adult film star either wasn't made aware of the malfunction or didn't care because after the event she posted a picture of herself on the carpet in the Christophe Guillarme and her own upcoming jewelry collection.

Farrah Abraham donned a Christophe Guillarme gown at the "Ad Astra" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Aug. 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy.

Farrah Abraham donned a Christophe Guillarme gown at the "Ad Astra" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Aug. 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

"Your going to love #adastra ! Great movie for father’s & Sons, those who enjoy #nasa space and the purpose of living life to its fullest. As an actress, writer, producer , Director I enjoyed it! Might be best this festival 💯Can’t wait to release my feature film," Abraham captured her picture from the event.

Abraham also brought her daughter Sophia, 10, to Venice with her, sharing a video of the two of them on a boat in the Italian city.

"@sophialabraham is having the time of her life," she wrote.

