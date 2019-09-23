Farrah Abraham takes selfie with Jeff Bezos at Emmys: 'Let's do a deal for my bio pic'

Farrah Abraham attended the Emmys Sunday evening, where she took a picture with none other than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The former "Teen Mom" star shared a snapshot of the two -- from inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles -- on Instagram, captioning it: "You know I’m watching primetime on @amazonprimevideo congrats @jeffbezos and I hope to be in an amazon original soon !"

She added: "let’s do a deal for my bio pic ! 🎥 Cheers #emmyawards."

Bezos, 55, was seen wearing a navy blue suit, while Abraham, 28, opted for a nude-colored floor-length gown with beaded detail.

According to People magazine, the adult film star was seen sitting next to Hugh Grant and the actor's wife Anna Eberstein during the award show. Abraham told the outlet that she also discussed her upcoming biopic with the couple.

“I chatted with Anna his wonderful wife and they were interested in my feature film biopic and just chatted business,” she told the outlet. “I wished Hugh and his colleagues congrats on nominations and wins."

Amazon took home 7 awards during television's biggest night, making the 71st Primetime Emmys its best one yet.