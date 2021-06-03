Farrah Abraham condemns Britney Spears' past mistreatment as young mom in public eye: 'She was targeted'

Ex-reality TV star Farrah Abraham says she can relate to Britney Spears ' past mistreatment as a young mother in Hollywood.

Abraham, who turned 30 this week, was 16 years old when she began filming the MTV reality show that followed her transition into parenthood during her adolescent years. The TV personality spoke to Fox News in a wide-ranging interview about her rise to stardom, the parent shaming she endured and why she supports Spears' decision to take a break from her music career as she petitions for her father, Jamie Spears, to be replaced as her conservator.

Abraham said in recent weeks she re-watched the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary which shone a light on the intense scrutiny the pop star faced in the '90s during her own rise to fame. The New York Times series replayed footage of Spears being trailed by paparazzi and the mom-shaming that occurred when driving with her twin sons in her car.

Abraham said it was evident Spears "was targeted" after giving birth at the age of 23. The former reality star added that Spears has every right to now take a break from performing as her legal battle against her father rages on in court.

"I've always been a fighter and a supporter for Britney," Abraham declared.

Abraham said it was evident Spears did not deserve the scrutiny she faced in her twenties and even still today.

"I have been a young mom so when I saw her being targeted for going out after she's had her children I could relate," Abraham explained. "At times when I was not allowed to go out and act like my normal self, and my own parents were calling me a bad mom, I had to fight for my rights."

Abraham added that the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer has "proven she's capable and deserves all of her freedoms."

"She doesn't deserve to be stuck in a box. I see that in a lot of family dynamics and situations right now and it's not ok," Abraham said.

Abraham's conflicts with her own parents became a central storyline during her time on "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom."

"I've had a lot of people take me to court for grand parental rights and even had my parents threaten to take over [my daughter] Sophia," she said. "I believe there's no one better to parent my child than me."

Last fall, Spears' lawyer Samuel Ingham revealed the singer fears her father Jamie and will not resume her music career as long as he controls her estate via her conservatorship .

Abraham said Spears has every right to take a break from her music career.

"She's one strong woman and I strongly agree with Britney Spears taking a break from work until she gets her birth rights back," she shared.

Still, Abraham said she can relate to the struggle, especially when one's family dynamics are so prominently discussed in the public eye.

"I feel bothered because she deserves every right to be in control of her money," she added.

Abraham lives in Los Angeles with her daughter, Sophia, 12, and their three dogs. She said her daughter is also an adoring fan of the musician, noting that she took Sophia to a pop-up shop in Hollywood prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spears will have the opportunity to address the court directly in her conservatorship case later this month.

Judge Brenda Penny also granted a continuance on everything brought forth by all parties involved in the conservatorship case, including accounting issues, fee requests, as well as requests to make Jodi Montgomery the Conservator of Person for 60-90 days -- all of which will take place during a July court date.

The judge also granted a motion allowing the sealing of documents from public view pertaining to Montgomery, who is the temporary conservator of Spears' person.

It is unclear what specific matters Spears will address, but Ingham said the June hearing would pertain to the "status of the conservatorship." It will be the first time she has spoken to the court on the matter directly since May 10, 2019. At the time, the court hearing was closed to the public.

Meanwhile, Abraham said the mental health and family struggles she's experienced playing out on the small screen and in the media has led her to use her voice to speak up about the mistreatment of women, specifically from men.

"There should not be a reason why woman actually need to overcome males trying to control or take over their careers and their lives. It’s almost unconstitutional. It’s not right. I fight for my rights to be a good mom and what's happened to [Britney] is not ok."