Farrah Abraham calls Chrissy Teigen's lack of personal apology 'hypocrisy': 'I don’t tolerate it'

Farrah Abraham is still tapping her watch awaiting a personal apology from Chrissy Teigen.

The reality star and "Teen Mom" alum is again opening up about the "Cravings" author’s cyberbullying scandal and is sharing her feelings on the matter amid claims Teigen has directly apologized to Abraham.

"I hope she's in a better place," Abraham said Wednesday on E! News’ "Just the Sip" podcast. "I still have not been apologized to. I've just noticed her habitual behavior where she will say things and go mute and-or block things, and then not follow through with what she says. Again, that is hypocrisy and I don't tolerate it."

Abraham, 30, was one of the multiple stars Teigen harshly criticized online, going as far as calling the reality TV star a "w---e" in a 2013 tweet. In a June post on Medium, Abraham shared that she still had yet to receive a direct apology from the cookbook author, 35, despite Teigen's written intention of reaching out to all of the people she's targeted online.

Months later, the former "16 and Pregnant" star revealed again that she still hadn’t heard from Teigen.

"I am always open to sitting with someone and apologizing, or confronting the situation and moving forward," Abraham explained. "Those things are hard. Those things are not easy."

"I don't understand why someone can't become a better version of themselves and step up," Abraham added. "That's a little bit of a let-down for me. If you're going to say something one way, you need to apologize the same way. But I just know the longer somebody waits to do something when they claim they've already done it...I don't know what to tell you. I just wish the best for her, for her marriage and her family."

In past interviews with Fox News, Abraham called Teigen's bullying "highly disturbing" and accused her of sex-shaming.

"When I initially saw Chrissy Teigen make these comments I could tell she was a desperate music video groupie and model. [At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don't behave like that. Now I see it's tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now," Abraham said at the time.

In her own Medium post, Teigen admitted: "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past."

The star then went on to unequivocally denounce her past actions.

"I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," Teigen wrote.