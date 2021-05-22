Will ‘bully’ Chrissy Teigen recover from cyberbullying scandal?

Following reports of cyberbullying, Cravings mogul Chrissy Teigen faced heavy criticism.

The 35-year-old cookbook author was recently called out by Courtney Stodden for years of unwarranted social media bullying. Since then others, including Farrah Abraham and Dina Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s mom, have followed suit.

Then, Teigen was dealt a huge blow after reports circulated that retail giant Bloomingdale's had reportedly pulled out of a deal it had in place with the model. Macy’s, which shares a parent company with Bloomingdale’s, also said it’s "not actively selling Cravings by Chrissy Teigen on our site." Though, it's unclear if they will bring back her products in the future.

According to The Post, the "raw and vulnerable" TV personality is now holed up in her Los Angeles home. "I don’t know if she can come back to social media," an insider told the outlet.

"As you can imagine, last week was wild," the source added. "When people start going after brands, whether warranted or not, it creates a mess for the brands to deal with."

However, a source who is in the loop on the Vrbo-Teigen partnership, confirmed to The Post that it’s "moving forward as planned" and there are "no issues."

Still, branding expert Mark Borkowski isn’t as confident that Teigen will be forgiven in the eyes of the public or those in charge of hiring the star.

"No one tolerates the idea of a bully. Within the business values of many of these brands it causes problems," Borkowski explained to The Post. "It’s all about authenticity. If you’re found out not to be what you [claim] to be, that always leads to an Icarus moment and everything comes crashing down. One day you’re hot and the next day you’re canceled due to stupidity, arrogance or ego."

He stated: "America is the worst place to be shamed — and the first people to jump ship are agents [who arrange deals], if they don’t see money in you."

Outside of her own personal businesses, Teigen has also built a brand with her husband, "The Voice" coach and EGOT-winner John Legend.

A senior producer within NBC Universal entertainment insisted to The Post that any issues Teigen has won’t affect her partner. "NBC loves and supports John. It is a separate relationship. I feel bad for Chrissy — what a mess," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Borkowski stated that the controversy surrounding Teigen "can create huge issues, even beyond shared deals, as it sucks in the family."

Still, "anyone has the ability to have a second chance … if they handle it right," he noted.

As for Teigen, a source, who is familiar with the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, acknowledges that "it’s not Chrissy’s finest moment."

"All she can do is try and make amends now," the insider said.

Teigen has since publicly apologized to Stodden, but neither Stodden nor Stodden's mother has bought it.



