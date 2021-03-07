Bethenny Frankel on shedding Bravo reality star persona, new business chapter: 'I'm living more authentically'

Bethenny Frankel is more than just a TV housewife.

The former "Real Housewives of New York" star has become a household name not just for her several years as a full-time cast member on the Bravo series. She's a mother, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Her Bethenny brand recently launched and sold out of its first-ever product -- a line of sunglasses -- which she called "shocking" in a new interview with Fox News.

And if that's not enough to keep her busy, the TV veteran launched the "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast last September, and she's got an unscripted business competition series titled "Big Shot with Bethenny" making its way to HBO Max.

Fox News caught up with Frankel, 50, to discuss this next chapter – one she says is allowing the world to see a whole new side of her without that reality star persona she’s become synonymous with.

BETHENNY FRANKEL BRINGS EMERGENCY AID TO TEXAS AMID DEADLY WINTER STORM

"My business success has separated me for a long time which is why I was able to come back [to "RHONY"] the first time and get a hefty paycheck and still maintain my own identity," Frankel shared. "But this next chapter has separated me."

Frankel joined the "Real Housewives of New York" when it premiered back in 2008. She exited the series in 2010 during the show’s third season but rejoined in 2015 during the show’s seventh season. She once again exited in 2019. During her second stint on the Bravo series, the Skinnygirl founder launched her BStrong emergency assistance organization.

"I've absolutely proven myself," Frankel continued. "I have a successful brand, and there's just a lot more clarity of vision and I'm really living more authentically in my business and entertainment and media endeavors."

"Big Shot with Bethenny" will follow applicants competing to join Frankel's enterprise. The Skinnygirl founder sold Skinnygirl Cocktails in 2011 but still oversees the rest of the company covering a bevy of products including shapewear, popcorn, home design, salad dressings and more. The eight-episode series will see competitiors take on "different projects each week and see who can stand the test," she said.

BETHENNY FRANKEL REVEALS SHE TRIED TO ADOPT A 3-YEAR-OLD CHILD YEARS AGO, OFFERS TO ADOPT AGAIN

Frankel notes viewers of the upcoming streamer series will also get glimpses of her "in my pajamas in my house with my business being held together by Scotch tape." It's a dive into what it takes to run her businesses as opposed to the glitz, glamour, and of course, the past drama that ensued between Frankel and her past Bravo co-stars Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, among others.

She says "Big Shot with Bethenny" as well as the Bethenny and Skinnygirl brands allow her to work with "more integrity" as opposed to the Bravo show.

"It’s being more true to myself than working in an environment that is great financially but maybe not reflecting who I really am as a person," Frankel explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Exiting Bravo at the right time despite the comfortable paycheck is an example of Frankel's belief that saying "no" is necessary in personal life and in business, she shared.

"I've been talking about how important the word 'no' is and saying 'no' to things that aren't good for you, like clutter or stress, is actually saying 'yes.' It's a distinction that needs to be made," Frankel said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The entrepreneur also revealed she's currently working on a new book that will include "all my Bethennyisms and a lot of business advice."