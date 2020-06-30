Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2020
It's the last call for some popular titles
As another month draws to a close, Netflix is getting ready to add and drop content on its vast library for July.
With the summer in full swing, people across the country are getting ready to cap off their long summer nights with some entertaining streaming content. True crime fans are rejoicing as Netflix prepares to debut its revival of the hit show “Unsolved Mysteries.” Meanwhile, movie fans can get their fill of action by streaming the first three “Karate Kid” movies as well as the Zach Snyder’s 2011 film “Sucker Punch.” However, if horror is more your thing, the first “Paranormal Activity” movie is dropping on Netflix this month as well as Tim Burton’s “Sleepy Hollow.”
However, with the addition of new content comes the removal of old content. July will mark the last time that Netflix users can stream “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” or binge-watch shows like “The Fosters” before they’re removed from the library entirely.
COLIN KAEPERNICK AND AVA DUVERNAY ANNOUNCE NEW NETFLIX SERIES ABOUT FOOTBALL PLAYER'S LIFE
To help plan your month of summer binge-watching, below is a rundown of what’s coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2020:
Coming to Netflix in July 2020:
Available 7/1/20
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Deadwind: Season 2
Say I Do
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Available 7/2/20
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
Warrior Nun
Available 7/3/20
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
Desperados
JU-ON: Origins
Southern Survival
Available 7/5/20
ONLY
Available 7/6/20
A Kid from Coney Island
Available 7/7/20
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Available 7/8/20
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Stateless
Was It Love?
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
Available 7/9/20
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector: Season 4
Available 7/10/20
The Claudia Kishi Club
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
Hello Ninja: Season 3
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
The Old Guard
The Twelve
Available 7/14/20
The Business of Drugs
On est ensemble (We Are One)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
Available 7/15/20
Dark Desire
Gli Infedeli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
Available 7/16/20
Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking
MILF
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
ALISON BRIE SAYS SHE REGRETS VOICING A VIETNAMESE CHARACTER ON 'BOJACK HORSEMAN'
Available 7/17/20
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
Cursed
Funan
Available 7/18/20
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
Available 7/19/20
The Last Dance
Available 7/20/20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
Available 7/21/20
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
Available 7/22/20
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
Love on the Spectrum
Norsemen: Season 3
Signs
Spotlight
Available 7/23/20
The Larva Island Movie
Available 7/24/20
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
Animal Crackers
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la tormenta
Available 7/26/20
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10
Available 7/28/20
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney
Available 7/29/20
The Hater
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4
Available 7/30/20
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
Available 7/31/20
Get Even
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Seriously Single
The Speed Cubers
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)
Leaving Netflix in July 2020:
Leaving 7/4/20
Blue Valentine
Leaving 7/5/20
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/8/20
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 7/9/20
47 Metres Down
Leaving 7/11/20
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Leaving 7/12/20
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving 7/15/20
Forks Over Knives
Leaving 7/18/20
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Leaving 7/21/20
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
Leaving 7/25/20
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Leaving 7/26/20
Country Strong
Leaving 7/28/20
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her