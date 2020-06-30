Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2020

As another month draws to a close, Netflix is getting ready to add and drop content on its vast library for July.

With the summer in full swing, people across the country are getting ready to cap off their long summer nights with some entertaining streaming content. True crime fans are rejoicing as Netflix prepares to debut its revival of the hit show “Unsolved Mysteries.” Meanwhile, movie fans can get their fill of action by streaming the first three “Karate Kid” movies as well as the Zach Snyder’s 2011 film “Sucker Punch.” However, if horror is more your thing, the first “Paranormal Activity” movie is dropping on Netflix this month as well as Tim Burton’s “Sleepy Hollow.”

However, with the addition of new content comes the removal of old content. July will mark the last time that Netflix users can stream “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” or binge-watch shows like “The Fosters” before they’re removed from the library entirely.

To help plan your month of summer binge-watching, below is a rundown of what’s coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2020:

Coming to Netflix in July 2020:

Available 7/1/20

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Deadwind: Season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets



Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Available 7/2/20

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

Warrior Nun

Available 7/3/20

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

Available 7/5/20

ONLY

Available 7/6/20

A Kid from Coney Island

Available 7/7/20

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Available 7/8/20

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Available 7/9/20

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: Season 4

Available 7/10/20

The Claudia Kishi Club

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja: Season 3

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

The Old Guard

The Twelve

Available 7/14/20

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

Available 7/15/20

Dark Desire

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

Available 7/16/20

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Available 7/17/20

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

Cursed

Funan

Available 7/18/20

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

Available 7/19/20

The Last Dance

Available 7/20/20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

Available 7/21/20

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

Available 7/22/20

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norsemen: Season 3

Signs

Spotlight

Available 7/23/20

The Larva Island Movie

Available 7/24/20

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

Available 7/26/20

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

Available 7/28/20

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney

Available 7/29/20

The Hater

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4

Available 7/30/20

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

Available 7/31/20

Get Even

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

Leaving Netflix in July 2020:

Leaving 7/4/20

Blue Valentine

Leaving 7/5/20

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving 7/8/20

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 7/9/20

47 Metres Down

Leaving 7/11/20

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Leaving 7/12/20

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving 7/15/20

Forks Over Knives

Leaving 7/18/20

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving 7/21/20

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving 7/25/20

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving 7/26/20

Country Strong

Leaving 7/28/20

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

