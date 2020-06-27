Alison Brie says she regrets voicing a Vietnamese character on 'BoJack Horseman'

Alison Brie said she regrets her voice acting gig on Netflix's "BoJack Horseman."

Brie, 37, voiced the role of Diane Nguyen, a Vietnamese fictional character from the popular adult animated television series, from 2014 up to the series finale in January.

On Friday, the actress said she wishes she never accepted the part in a statement she posted to her Instagram.

KRISTEN BELL WILL NO LONGER VOICE BIRACIAL CHARACTER IN APPLE TV+ SHOW 'CENTRAL PARK'

"In hindsight, I wish that I didn't voice the character of Diane Nguyen. I now understand that people of color, should always voice people of color," she wrote.

She continued: "We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully, and for that I am truly sorry. I applaud all those who stepped away from their voiceover roles in recent days. I have learned a lot from them."

Brie's statement comes on the heels of several actors who have announced their departures from a number of television shows amid nationwide protests about racial injustice.

'FAMILY GUY' VOICE ACTOR MIKE HENRY SAYS HE IS 'STEPPING DOWN' FROM CLEVELAND BROWN ROLE ON ANIMATED SERIES

"Family Guy" voice actor Mike Henry is one of those stars as he recently announced his decision to step away from his role as Cleveland Brown on the FOX animated series.

"It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years," Henry, 54, wrote on Twitter.

He continued: "I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role."

Similarly, producers of "Central Park" confirmed that Kristen Bell, 39, will no longer voice a biracial character named Molly on the series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The production team revealed its plans to cast a "black or mixed race actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all of the nuance and experiences of the character as we've drawn her."

"BoJack Horseman" was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The series finale aired on Jan. 31.