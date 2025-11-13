‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ cast reunites for 30th anniversary special: The stars then and now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Everybody Loves Raymond" is celebrating 30 years since the show premiered.

Stars of the hit sitcom came together on camera for the "Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion" earlier this month, with the special premiering on Nov. 24. The event was hosted by creator Phil Rosenthal and star Ray Romano, and features appearances by the show's other stars.

The hit sitcom first premiered in September 1996, and was on the air for nine seasons before coming to an end in May 2005. During its run, the show won 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, including best supporting actor and actress, outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actress and actor.

Here is what the cast of the hit show has been up to since the finale.

Ray Romano

In addition to starring on the show as the titular character, Ray Romano also wrote for all 210 episodes of "Everybody Loves Raymond," and later served as executive producer, winning Emmy Awards both as the lead actor and as a producer.

A few years after the show ended, he co-created and starred in "Man of a Certain Age," from 2009 to 2011, and later had a recurring role on the hit drama series, "Parenthood," from 2012 to 2015. He also lent his voice to the animated movie series, "Ice Age," playing Manny the mammoth.

He continued surprising fans and critics with his dramatic acting abilities, starring in the films "The Big Sick" and "Paddleton," later making his directorial debut with "Somewhere in Queens," which he also co-wrote and starred in. Most recently, he starred in "No Good Deed" and "Fly Me to the Moon."

The actor married Anna Romano in 1987 and together they share four kids: Alexandra, 35, twins Matthew and Gregory, 32, and Joseph, 27.

Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton won two Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Debra Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond."

Following her time on the show, Heaton landed a role on the sitcom, "The Middle," which she starred in for 215 episodes from 2009 to 2018. In that time, Heaton also starred in a food-travel show "Patricia Heaton Parties," which earned her both a Primetime and Daytime Emmy Award.

She later starred in "Carol's Second Act," and most recently starred in "The Unbreakable Boy" and "The Ritual," focusing her attention on more faith-based content.

Heaton was married to Constantine Yankoglu from 1984 to 1987. She later married David Hunt in 1990, and they have four sons: Samuel, John, Joseph and Daniel.

Peter Boyle

Peter Boyle received seven Emmy Award nominations for his role as the grumpy Frank Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond."

Boyle's career in Hollywood began in 1968 when he appeared in "The Virgin President," with his breakthrough in the industry coming in 1970, after he starred in "Joe." He went on to star in many classics, including "Young Frankenstein," "Taxi Driver" and "While You Were Sleeping."

He later appeared in "Monster's Ball" and an episode of "The X-Files," for which he won an Emmy Award for guest actor. Following his time on the show, he starred in "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause," reprising his role as Father Time from the previous films.

The actor married his wife Loraine in 1977 and the two shared two children: Amy and Lucy. Boyle died in December 2006 at the age of 71, following a long battle with heart disease.

Brad Garrett

Brad Garrett played Romano's brother, Robert Barone, on "Everybody Loves Raymond," a role which earned him three Emmy Awards.

Following the end of the show, Garrett built a versatile career filled with voice-over work and both comedic and dramatic roles. He voiced characters in the movies, "Night at the Museum," "Ratatouille," "Tangled," "Finding Dory," "Christopher Robin" and most recently, "Elio."

He also appeared on Season 2 of "Fargo," and starred in "Gloria Bell," "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and "The Pacifier." Some of his work on television also includes appearances on "This Is Us," Law & Order: SVU," "Single Parents" and most recently, "Not Dead Yet" and "WondLa."

Garrett was married to Jill Diven from 1999 to 2007, and they share two children: Maxwell, 27 and Hope, 25. He then married IsaBeall Quella in 2021.

Doris Roberts

Doris Roberts began her career in the 1950s, but her big break came when she starred in "Remington Steele" in the 1980s. She is most well-known for playing Marie Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond," which earned her four Emmy Awards.

After the show ended, Roberts continued acting, appearing on a number of shows, including "Grey's Anatomy," "The Middle" and "Desperate Housewives," as well as a few films.

She starred in "Madea's Witness Protection," "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation," and "Merry Kissmas." Her final on-screen role was in the movie, "JOB's Daughter."

Roberts was married to Michael E. Cannata from 1956 to 1962, and they share one son. She then married William Goyen from 1963 until his death in 1983. She died in April 2016 at the age of 90, following a stroke.

"She never stopped," Romano told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Whether working professionally or with her many charities, or just nurturing and mentoring a green young comic trying to make it as an actor, she did everything with such a grand love for life and people and I will miss her dearly."

Monica Horan

Monica Horan is best known for her role as Amy MacDougall, later Barone, in "Everybody Loves Raymond." The character began as Robert Barone's longtime girlfriend and eventually became his wife.

The actress went on to appear on numerous TV shows, including "Hot In Cleveland," "Enlightened" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Horan married "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator, Phil Rosenthal, in 1990 and frequently appears on his Netflix show, "Somebody Feed Phil." Together they have two kids: Lily and Ben.

Madilyn Sweeten

Madylin Sweeten's first acting role was playing Ally Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond," alongside her real-life siblings, Sullivan and Sawyer Sweeten.

Once the show came to an end, she appeared in "Eagle Eye" before taking a step back from acting. She returned as an adult, appearing as a cast member on the digital sketch series, "TMI Hollywood." She then appeared on "Grey's Anatomy," "Lucifer" and "Dirty John."

She married Sean Durrie in 2018 and they share a son.

Sawyer Sweeten

Sawyer Sweeten starred as Geoffrey Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond," and retired from acting when the show came to an end.

Sawyer died by suicide at the age of 19 in April 2015.

"Sawyer was a funny and exceptionally bright young man," Patricia Heaton told E! News at the time. "He is gone from us far too soon. The loss the Sweeten family is experiencing is unimaginable. Tonight hug your children a little tighter and please keep Sawyer and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Sullivan Sweeten

Sullivan Sweeten played Michael Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond" and stepped away from acting once the show was over.

