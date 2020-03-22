Sophie Turner seemingly slams Evangeline Lilly over social distancing comments

Sophie Turner is taking a stand.

The "Game of Thrones" star shared a message via Instagram Live recently, where she urged fans to take precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

"Stay inside, don't be f--king stupid," said Turner, 24, per Entertainment Weekly. "Even if you count your [air quotes] 'freedom over ... your health.'"

She continued: "I don’t give a f--k about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys. It’s not cool, it’s not big and it’s not clever."

Turner's comments come a few days after "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star Evangeline Lilly said that she was going about business as usual and values her "freedom."

The star drew criticism for posting on social media that she had dropped her kids off at school, using the hashtag "#businessasusual."

A follower commented, pointing out that she's currently living with her father, who is fighting stage four leukemia.

"I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids,” said Lilly, 40, in a response. “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect. EL.”

The actress also compared social distancing and government-ordered lockdowns to martial law, and dismissed COVID-19 as the "respiratory flu."