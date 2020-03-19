Evangeline Lilly dismisses coronavirus as 'respiratory flu,' says she values ‘freedom’

Evangeline Lilly believes people are overreacting to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and is taking a stand on social media.

The 40-year-old “Ant-Man and the Wasp” actress posted photos of her morning cup of tea on Instagram, noting that she had dropped her kids off at their daily activities despite experts telling Americans to practice social distancing in order to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” she wrote in the images’ caption.

IDRIS ELBA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

It didn’t take long for people to chastise the actress for allowing her kids to socialize and not taking the spread of the virus seriously. Undeterred, Lilly defended herself in the comments of her post.

She responded to one concerned fan and noted that she’s living with her sick father, but is choosing to value her freedom to live her life above all else.

“I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four lukemia [sic]. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids,” the actress wrote. “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect. EL.”

In a later comment, she further downplayed the severity of the coronavirus, dismissing it as a “respiratory flu” and questioned the government’s response to the pandemic.

“I’m having those conversations daily with people in my inner circle and am always considering and reconsidering my position,” she wrote. “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving.”

ROB REINER DEMANDS DONALD TRUMP BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE OVER CORONAVIRUS HANDLING

In another comment, Lilly further questioned the public and government’s response to the coronavirus, writing: “I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with. They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing. I hope that people will find their peace and sanity where you are soon. Sending you loving prayers.”

The actress seemingly floated the idea that the coronavirus’ pandemic happened suspiciously close to the U.S. elections, writing: “There’s something every election year.”

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China.

Despite Lilly’s opinion on the virus and how it's impacting Americans, it continues to spread and cause a threat to human beings worldwide. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide has now surpassed 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll has topped 8,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several state governments are urging citizens to stay inside if they can and many have issued mandates banning public gatherings and non-essential businesses from operating in the hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.