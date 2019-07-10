Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling expand their family

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are becoming new parents. Well, kind of.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, actress Eva Mendes revealed she and Gosling have adopted a new dog, Lucho. The photo showcases Mendes cradling her adorable pup and called on fans who may be looking for a new best friend to visit adoption centers.

She also gave a shoutout to the Friends for Life Rescue Network adoption center in Los Angeles where Lucho formerly lived. She went on to urge fans who may not be looking for pets to donate what they can to the center.

"Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family," Mendes captioned the photo. "We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network. If you’re looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home."

The "Training Day" star continued: "If you’re not able to have a pet but love animals , you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize."

Aside from their new dog, Mendes and Gosling have two daughters, Esmerelda, 4, and Amada, 3. Despite the couple's fame, they have chosen to keep details of their relationship fairly secret on social media.

However, the two have spoken about their relationship more frequently in interviews. Mendes sat down with Women's Health in May and discussed how it felt to fall in love with the "Drive" actor, as well as their decision to have children together.

"Ryan Gosling happened," Mendes gushed. "I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him."

In 2017, Gosling won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for "La La Land," which he dedicated to Mendes in a moving speech.

"While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said.

"If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."