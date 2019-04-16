Eva Mendes says Ryan Gosling changed her mind about kids: ‘It was very specific to him’

Eva Mendes never thought about becoming a parent until she met her now-husband and actor Ryan Gosling.

The actress, 45, told Women's Health having children was “the furthest thing from [her] mind,” before Gosling — whom she met while working on “A Place Beyond the Pines” in 2011 — came along.

“Ryan Gosling happened,” Mendes said. “I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

The couple now shares two daughters together, Esmeralda, 4, and Amanda, 2.

Mendes added her family has been a huge help when it comes to raising the two young girls — especially when they were even younger than they are now.

“We have an amazing support group: Ryan’s mom, my mom, Ryan’s and my sisters. It’s a village that helped us. My heart goes out to women who do this alone. I basically come from a single-parent household; although I love my dad, my mom mostly raised four of us on her own.”

The mother of two added she does her best to keep things normal for her two girls and noted she’s “just mom” to them.

“And I’m more than happy to just be mom,” she added.