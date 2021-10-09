Bravo subpoenaed for footage of Erika Jayne amid lawsuits and legal woes

Lawyers involved in one of many lawsuits against "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi served a subpoena to Bravo producers Wednesday, Fox News has confirmed.

The lawyers are seeking any unaired footage of "RHOBH" that includes Erika Jayne, according to the subpoena obtained by Fox News.

Attorney Jay Edelson, who previously worked with Girardi, told Fox News that he believes Bravo has footage that directly relates to the lawsuit he has already filed against the reality TV star.

"We believe that Bravo has hundreds of hours of unaired footage, as well as documentary evidence, which directly relates to this case," Edelson exclusively told Fox News. "So far, Bravo has chosen to use the Girardi embezzlement scandal to increase ratings and make significant money for itself."

"The victims have had to endure watching the ‘Real Housewives’ cast do things like eat caviar pie and drink specially-made vodka served by white-gloved staff as they pay lip service to the lives Tom has ruined," Edelson added. "The victims have watched Erika cry crocodile tears as she is ‘forced’ to move into a $10,000-a-month apartment while she and her glam squad parade around in a lifestyle few of us will ever know."

Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims in December, and the couple's assets were frozen. Jayne had filed for divorce one month earlier.

Girardi and Jayne have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

Fox News obtained court documents in August that indicated Girardi's law firm was more than $100 million in debt, and an entertainment company owned by Jayne – EJ Global LLC — had allegedly received $25 million from Girardi.

Edelson called on Bravo to "stop protecting" Erika Jayne.

"We are hoping that Bravo changes course and decides to stop protecting Erika and its own bottom line and not make a bad decision to impair our investigation and help us recover much needed money for the victims," Edelson’s statement said.

Erika Jayne's lawyer, Evan Borges, confirmed to Fox News that he hadn't seen the subpoena and characterized the move as a "fishing expedition."

"The subpoena sounds like a fishing expedition or desperation move if it is directed at Erika," Borges told Fox News in a statement. "I keep explaining that there is no hidden treasure, which we have supported by providing counsel for the bankruptcy trustee with all relevant bank account and financial information in Erika’s possession.

"There’s only a small amount of additional information that I need to provide to the trustee, which, along with everything else we’ve provided, shows that Erika’s divorce filing was for legitimate reasons, and she has been trying to make it on her own."

Bravo did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.