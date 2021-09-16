Erika Jayne fires back after she's seen shopping at TJ Maxx amid legal troubles: 'Stop over analyzing my life'

Erika Jayne is hitting back after a social media user commented on her recent shopping trip to TJ Maxx amid the reality star's ongoing legal woes.

"Shopping at TJMAXX…. with your assistant?…. Optics EJ….you are smarter than this…. This NOT winning!" the social media user wrote to Jayne, 50, which prompted her to fire back that she's been shopping "there for years."

"I shopped there for years. I also went to petco and Target. Stop over analyzing my life," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star stated.

Jayne was photographed making stops at TJ Maxx and Petco during the Pasadena, Calif., outing on Tuesday. She was reportedly interrupted by phone calls periodically while she was shopping.

The musician filed for divorce from Tom Girardi, 82, in November of 2020.

"The Real Housewives" star and the lawyer had been married for roughly 20 years.

One month after Jayne filed for divorce , Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims and the couple's assets were subsequently frozen. Girardi and Jayne have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel claimed during Thursday's podcast episode of "Just B" that she knew about Girardi's financial issues roughly four years ago. Frankel alleged the knowledge was a "widely known best-kept secret."

Frankel claimed that her late ex Dennis Shields once told her, "'He doesn't have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars. I know this other guy he owes a million and a half dollars. He doesn't have money. He owes everybody money,'" Frankel alleged during the episode.

"And I go, 'What are you talking about? How is she flying around on [private planes]?' And he said, 'It's because he's using people's money to support her lifestyle. He's using the company's money to support her lifestyle.' Dennis said this. And I said, 'What are you talking about?'"

"And Dennis was like, 'Yeah, no, he owes me money and it aggravates everybody,'" she continued. "I said, 'Why would he do that?' He goes, 'He can't say no to her.'"

Reps for Girardi and Jayne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.