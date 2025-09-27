Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart says 'my girls are really suffering' as family faces actor's ALS battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, shared an update on how their family is coping following the actor's amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

The 52-year-old "Grey's Anatomy" alum announced in April he was battling ALS , also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. During an interview with People magazine published Saturday, Gayheart, 54, explained that she and the couple's two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, were "taking it day by day."

"We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we're just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love," the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" star said.

"I mean, it's heartbreaking," Gayheart continued. "My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time."

Dane revealed his diagnosis in a statement that he shared with People.

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he said. "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Dane and Gayheart began dating in 2003, and tied the knot in October 2004. In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane, citing "irreconcilable differences." However, she filed a request to dismiss her divorce petition in March — one month before Dane revealed his diagnosis.

During her new interview with People, Gayheart admitted that she has struggled with maintaining a positive mindset amid Dane's health struggles.

"I don't think I'm at a place yet where I can pull out a positive nugget. I'm not there yet," she said.

Gayheart continued, "I mean, we're definitely dealing with something that has brought us all together, and Eric will always be my family, whether we're married or not, or living in the same house or not, but yeah, we are closer, but we don't like the reason why."

"It's a horrible disease, and I wish that there was a cure," she added. "I hope they find one soon, because it is just so sad."

In a June interview with People, Dane became emotional as he shared how Gayheart has supported him during his battle with ALS.

"I call Rebecca. I talk to her every day," the "Euphoria" star said as he teared up. "We have managed to become better friends and better parents. And she is probably my biggest champion, my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her."

Dane has previously shared that he was celebrating his "good" days as he contends with his health challenges.

"Today I'm doing great," Dane told Fox News Digital in June. "I'm approaching this thing one day at a time, and today's a good day. So, that's a win."

During a June interview with Diane Sawyer on "Good Morning America," Dane detailed a few of the heartbreaking effects of the neurodegenerative disease, some of which included losing function in his limbs.

"I have one functioning arm," he said. "My left side is functioning. My right side has completely stopped working. [My left arm] is going. I feel like maybe a couple, a few more months, and I won’t have my left hand either. It's sobering."

While speaking with Sawyer, Dane explained how he's found hope in Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, the physician who has been leading his care.

"I'm very hopeful. ... I don't think this is the end of my story," he said. "And whether it is or it isn't, I'm gonna carry that idea with me.

"That's what I got from Merit when I met her. … There was a sense of hope I didn't get from other doctors that I met with," Dane added.

Dane said he had spoken previously with an organization that told him his doctors would be "there to ... monitor my decline — and that's not very helpful."

Cudkowicz said the risk factors behind the disease can include anything from environmental concerns like plastics and bacteria in lakes to sports injuries.

While the "Countdown" star may have physical setbacks, he refuses to let his diagnosis derail his career.