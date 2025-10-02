Eric Dane vows to 'fight to the last breath' in ongoing ALS battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Dane promised to "fight to the last breath" in his battle with ALS while talking with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. last week.

"ALS is the last thing they want to diagnose anybody with. So often, it takes all this time for these people to be diagnosed, well, then it precludes them from being a part of these clinical trials," the 52-year-old told Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., in a video the lawmaker posted to TikTok.

The "Euphoria" star was at the Capitol to advocate for Congress reauthorizing the ACT for ALS law, which expands access to treatments and is set to expire next year, according to WJAR-TV.

"I have two daughters at home. I want to see them, you know, graduate college, and get married and maybe have grandkids, you know? I want to be there for all that. So, I’m going to fight to the last breath on this one." — Eric Dane

The "Euphoria" star and wife Rebecca Gayheart share two daughters: Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

Dane was also seen in a wheelchair leaving a D.C. airport last week.

When asked by a photographer if he had a message for his fans, Dane said, "Keep the faith."

Dane announced his ALS diagnosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in April.

ALS is a "nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord," according to the Mayo Clinic.

It causes loss of muscle control as well as breathing and eating problems and can cause dementia.

When he announced his diagnosis, Dane said, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of ‘Euphoria’ next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Since then, he has opened up more about his condition, telling Diane Sawyer, "I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me."

He revealed in the interview that his daughter saved him when he was swimming in the ocean following his diagnosis and realized he could no longer stay afloat in the water.

"When I jumped in the ocean that day and realized I couldn't swim [or] generate enough power to get myself back to the boat, I thought, 'Oh, God.’ And then I realized in that moment I'm not safe in the water anymore," he said.

He elaborated: "I have one functioning arm. My dominant side. My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working. I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering."

He also told Sawyer he was willing to go to extreme measures to treat his disease.

"I will fly to Germany and eat the head off a rattlesnake if [doctors] told me that that would help," he said. "I'll assume the risk."

Gayheart told People last month that their family is taking his diagnosis "day by day."

"We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we're just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love," she continued.

"I mean, it's heartbreaking," she added. "My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time."