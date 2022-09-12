Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Emmys 2022: Complete list of winners

Julia Garner took home an award in the best supporting actress category and Jason Sudeikis won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
The 2022 Emmy Awards are here. 

Kenan Thompson opened the 2022 Emmys with a lively performance which included a musical montage, with a "Brady Bunch" reunion and an appearance from Oprah Winfrey while the "Saturday Night Live" star was dressed as "Game of Thrones" star Khaleesi in a bright blonde wig. 

Michael Keaton was the first big winner of the night, as he took home the Emmy award for lead actor in a limited or anthology series in "Dopesick."

"My folks weren't exactly patrons of the arts, but I just want to thank them for never making me feel foolish," Keaton said. 

"Over the years we've all been through a lot of tough times, there's been some doubters. I had some doubters. You know what? We're cool. But I also had those people for all those years … " he said before he was bleeped on screen.

Here's a look at the full list of 2022 Emmy Award winners.

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

Variety Sketch Series: "Saturday Night Live"

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series: "The Beatles: Get Back"

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: "George Carlin’s American Dream"

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded: "Adele One Night Only"

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): "The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show"

Outstanding Competition Program: "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"

Primetime Emmy Governors Award: Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media

Directing, Variety Series: Bridget Stokes, "Save My Edges! I'm a Donor"

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" 

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Squid Game"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Lead Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "The White Lotus"

Outstanding Comedy Series: "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Drama Series: "Succession" 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

