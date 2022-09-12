Emmys 2022: Complete list of winners
Julia Garner took home an award in the best supporting actress category and Jason Sudeikis won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
The 2022 Emmy Awards are here.
Kenan Thompson opened the 2022 Emmys with a lively performance which included a musical montage, with a "Brady Bunch" reunion and an appearance from Oprah Winfrey while the "Saturday Night Live" star was dressed as "Game of Thrones" star Khaleesi in a bright blonde wig.
Michael Keaton was the first big winner of the night, as he took home the Emmy award for lead actor in a limited or anthology series in "Dopesick."
"My folks weren't exactly patrons of the arts, but I just want to thank them for never making me feel foolish," Keaton said.
"Over the years we've all been through a lot of tough times, there's been some doubters. I had some doubters. You know what? We're cool. But I also had those people for all those years … " he said before he was bleeped on screen.
Here's a look at the full list of 2022 Emmy Award winners.
Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
Variety Sketch Series: "Saturday Night Live"
Documentary Or Nonfiction Series: "The Beatles: Get Back"
Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: "George Carlin’s American Dream"
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded: "Adele One Night Only"
Outstanding Variety Special (Live): "The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show"
Outstanding Competition Program: "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"
Primetime Emmy Governors Award: Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media
Directing, Variety Series: Bridget Stokes, "Save My Edges! I'm a Donor"
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Mike White, "The White Lotus"
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Mike White, "The White Lotus"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Squid Game"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Lead Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso"
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "The White Lotus"
Outstanding Comedy Series: "Ted Lasso"
Outstanding Drama Series: "Succession"
