Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    33 Images

    Emmys 2022 red carpet: Lily James, Geena Davis and more stun on the red carpet

    The Emmy Awards red carpet is underway. Here's a look at the celebrities attending the star-studded show for television's biggest night.

    Start Slideshow
  • Geena Davis
    Geena Davis brought sunshine to the carpet in her bright yellow dress.
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lily James
    Emmy Award-nominee Lily James stunned on the red carpet.
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Alexandra Daddario
    Alexandra Daddario is part of the Emmy nominated "The White Lotus."
    read more
    Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller
    Actor Ben Stiller walked the red carpet with his daughter Ella Stiller.
    read more
    Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brady Bunch
    "The Brady Bunch" cast reunited on the Emmys red carpet.
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Laura Linney
    Laura Linney arrived at the 2022 Emmy Awards as a lead actress nominee for her role in "Ozark."
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bob Odenkirk
    Bob Odenkirk is a nominee this year for "Better Call Saul."
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Keenan Thompson
    Tonight's host, Keenan Thompson walked the carpet in sunglasses.
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kerry Washington
    Kerry Washington stunned in white on the Emmys red carpet.
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Natasha Rothwell
    Natasha Rothwell is part of the nominated miniseries, "The White Lotus."
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kevin Pollack
    Kevin Pollack is a cast member on the Emmy nominated show, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
    read more
    Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Britt Lower
    "Severence" actress Britt Lower arrived to the 2022 Emmys in a glittery gold gown.
    read more
    Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Mark Indelicato
    "Hacks" actor Mark Indelicato arrived on the carpet with pink hair.
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jamie Lee
    Actress Jamie Lee stunned in red.
    read more
    Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ted Lasso
    Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein arrived to the Emmy Awards as nominees for "Ted Lasso."
    read more
    hoto by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kaitlyn Dever
    Kaitlyn Dever stuns on the Emmy Awards red carpet as a cast member for the nominated miniseries "Dopesick."
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Mare Winningham
    "Dopesick" actress Mare Winningham.
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle
    Tony Shalloub and Marin Hinkle walk the red carpet together as part of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" cast.
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Caroline Aaron
    Caroline Aaron from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Molly Shannon
    Actress and "SNL" veteran Molly Shannon
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elle Fanning
    Elle Fanning arrived on the carpet as a first time Emmy nominee for her role as Catherine the Great on "The Great."
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Freddie Highmore
    Actor Freddie Highmore. 
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Connie Britton
    Connie Britton is a nominee this year for her work on "The White Lotus."
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su
    Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su from the Emmy nominated "Squid Games."
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay
    "Law & Order" stars Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay heat up the red carpet.
    read more
    Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ismaël Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson
    Ismaël Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hannah Einbeinder
    Hannah Einbeinder from the Emmy nominated series "Hacks."
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lisa Ann Walter
    Lisa Ann Walter is here as part of the nominated cast of "Abbott Elementary."
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Will Poulter
    "Dopesick" actor Will Poulter arrived on the red carpet.
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lee Jeong-jae and Hoyeon
    Lee Jeong-jae and Hoyeon from "Squid Games."
    read more
    Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Issa Rae
    "Insecure" actress Issa Rae is nominated for "A Black Lady Sketch Show."
    read more
    Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Patricia Arquette and Eric White
    Actress Patricia Arquette and Eric White.
    read more
    Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hannah Waddingham
    Hannah Waddingham attends the Emmys as a nominee for her work on "Ted Lasso."
    read more
    Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    33 Images

    Emmys 2022 red carpet: Lily James, Geena Davis and more stun on the red carpet

    The Emmy Awards red carpet is underway. Here's a look at the celebrities attending the star-studded show for television's biggest night.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Emmys 2022 red carpet: Lily James, Geena Davis and more stun on the red carpet
  • Geena Davis
  • Lily James
  • Alexandra Daddario
  • Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller
  • Brady Bunch
  • Laura Linney
  • Bob Odenkirk
  • Keenan Thompson
  • Kerry Washington
  • Natasha Rothwell
  • Kevin Pollack
  • Britt Lower
  • Mark Indelicato
  • Jamie Lee
  • Ted Lasso
  • Kaitlyn Dever
  • Mare Winningham
  • Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle
  • Caroline Aaron
  • Molly Shannon
  • Elle Fanning
  • Freddie Highmore
  • Connie Britton
  • Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su
  • Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay
  • Ismaël Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson
  • Hannah Einbeinder
  • Lisa Ann Walter
  • Will Poulter
  • Lee Jeong-jae and Hoyeon
  • Issa Rae
  • Patricia Arquette and Eric White
  • Hannah Waddingham
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 33