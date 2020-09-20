How Jennifer Aniston, Rachel Brosnahan and more stars prepped for the 2020 Emmys

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards will go down in television history on a night where the best programs on TV are being celebrated, virtually.

In years past, pre-COVID-19, celebs and attendees relished in showcasing to the world their red carpet looks and best ballroom gowns on the big day.

The coronavirus has changed the game for Sunday’s best and fans are already getting an early look at how some of their favorite celebs are getting ready for the 72nd Emmys.

Jennifer Aniston got Emmys-ready with a facial mask. The star, who shared the photo to her Instagram account, blew a sweet kiss to the camera while she enjoyed a drink and lounged in a robe to watch the virtual ceremony.

"Emmys prep... in my other mask," she captioned the photo while congratulating all of the nominees.

‘MRS. MAISEL’ STAR CAROLINE AARON SAYS EMMY-WINNING SERIES ‘WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY’

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan went the extra mile as she once again met up with pal and celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas for their pre-Emmys preparation and Brosnahan shared a photo of what the two had planned for the evening with fancy party sticks.

Her team of stylists Jill and Jordan also shared a close-up of Brosahan’s gown and accents.

2020 EMMYS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE THE AWARD SHOW

“We knew we would come up with something special together,” they captioned the Instagram post. “Tonight we are highlighting our favorite style of dress, and working in various ways with some very special people who are all connected in many ways shapes and forms. Rachel is equal parts actress and activist, and we are grateful to her for both of these contributions and letting us play a hand in the latter tonight.”

Issa Rae is nominated for her series “Insecure” and the writer-producer shared a video of herself getting glammed up for the big night.

"It's Emmy morning! I don't care if there's not a ceremony. It's going down," she said in a selfie video on her Instagram Story. “One Rona don’t stop no show,” she captioned the post.

'FAMILY GUY' STAR ALEX BORSTEIN TALKS EMMYS, 'MRS. MAISEL' AND GOING UP AGAINST SETH MACFARLANE'S GENIUS

“Mrs. Maisel” star Alex Bornstein brought a date to the virtual shindig in the form of her pup that she held in her lap while she snapped a selfie of herself setting her under-eye patches.

"Just a girl and her date getting pretty for the #Emmys ❤️," Bornstein captioned the post.

Meanwhile, "Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi wrote, “Giving you Emmy’s prep realness ayyy,” as she shared a video of herself from her bathroom while waxing her upper lip.