2020 Emmys: Everything you need to know before the award show

As the 72nd Emmy Awards grow closer, it’s no secret that this year’s show will be historically different from any previous broadcast of TV’s biggest night.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Emmys will forego the formal theater experience, in which the stars of everyone’s favorite TV shows gather in one place to celebrate the year in art on the small screen, in favor of a virtual, socially distant event.

As a result, Emmy fans likely have more questions going into this year’s show than in any year previous. Below is a rundown of everything people need to know before tuning in:

When are the Emmys?

The Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys were broadcast over five nights leading up to Sunday's show, doling out dozens of awards outside the big categories that are typically reserved for the main broadcast.

Where can I watch the Emmys?

The show will be broadcast on ABC. Those who want to view will need to check their local cable providers or sign in with their cable information online to view the live broadcast.

Will there be a red carpet?

Due to the pandemic, the spectacle of fashion and celebrity interviews will not be happening. Instead, each of the nominees and presenters are expected to appear virtually in an effort to avoid a large indoor gathering. As a result, stars won’t be showing up at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles dressed to the nines to walk the red carpet before taking their seat.

That doesn’t mean viewers won’t still be offered some pre-show fun. According to the Los Angeles Times, the network will offer a 90-minute live countdown show on streaming news channel ABC News Live leading up to the ceremony. Meanwhile, E! News is expected to reimagine its typical “Live from the Red Carpet” pre-show with hosts Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox. The duo will be joined by E! Style correspondent Brad Goreski, pop culture expert Naz Perez and “The Rundown” host Erin Lim. Together they’ll chat virtually with the stars.

E!’s coverage kicks off at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Who is hosting?

ABC’s premiere late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, has been tapped to host the event.

"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving primetime Emmys show," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, at the time of the announcement. "He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."

According to Variety, Kimmel will host the show from a stage at the Staples Center, where there will be no audience. The stage will act as the main hub for Kimmel while presenters and winners deliver their remarks from home.

Despite having to move the show online, Kimmel recently told The Hollywood Reporter that this show won’t be a simple paint-by-numbers event. Those who tune in can expect some surprises.

“People seem happy so far. And we’ve got some people who are going to be a part of the show who don't typically do this, and that’s exciting for me,” he said. “I don’t want to blow anything, but I think that’s going to be fun for people to see. The big public spectacle that is usually the Emmys scares some people away, and we’re going to take advantage of that -- of those who aren’t scared away.”

Who is nominated for an Emmy in 2020?

All eyes this year are on HBO’s “Watchmen,” which received the most nominations of any show this year with a total of 26. Meanwhile, Netflix set the record for the most nominations for a single network at 160.

Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Regina King, Catherine O’Hara, Hugh Jackman, Ted Danson, Sterling K. Brown and many more could win an award for their work on shows like “The Good Place,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Morning Show.”

Fans can prep by reviewing the complete nominations list prior to the show.