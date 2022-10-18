Emma Watson calls 'Harry Potter' co-star Tom Felton her 'soulmate' in heartfelt foreword to his book

The feelings are mutual between Emma Watson and Tom Felton as they disclose more information about their enchanting yet difficult-to-describe connection.

While their romantic relationship is about as real as the magical wizardry in the movie series that catapulted them to fame, "Harry Potter," there is, as Felton describes, "something unspoken" between the two co-stars.

In Felton's new book, "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard," his longtime friend Watson penned the foreword, sharing that she and Felton have "loved each other in a special way."

The "Little Women" actress comically noted, "I've lost count of the times that people have said to me, 'You must have drunkenly made out, just once!' 'You must have kissed!' 'There must be something!'"

In an excerpt shared by Insider, she continues, "Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship… For more than 20 years now we've loved each other in a special way."

She revealed, "It's one of the purest loves I can think of. We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's backs. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it."

Watson went as far to say that Felton is the individual in her life that knows her best. She wrote in an excerpt obtained by ET, "You know that person in your life who makes you feel seen? That person who is somehow a witness to all that unfolds? That person who knows – really knows – what is happening to you and what you're going through, without anything having to be said? For me, that person is Tom Felton."

When the "Harry Potter" franchise began filming, along with other young stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Watson writes that she followed Tom "like a puppy, desperate for [Felton's] attention." She recalls following the actor around the set at the age of 9; being less of a love-interest and more of a nuisance.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, could not be less like his cruel character, Watson writes. "He might have played a bully. He might even have sometimes felt like a bully. But take it from me: he couldn't be further from one. He is creative, sensitive, and whole-hearted. He is a person who wants to love everything and everyone."

During the "Harry Potter" 20th-anniversary reunion special featured on HBO Max, Watson cleared the air, exclaiming, "Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us… We just love each other. That's all I could say about that."

Felton echoed her statements, saying in his memoir that he doesn't believe he was ever in love with his co-star. He wrote, "I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear… That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times."

Watson has famously kept her romantic life out of the headlines, having most recently been linked to Brandon Green, as reported by People magazine.