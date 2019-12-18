Emma Watson, Tom Felton and more 'Harry Potter' stars reunite for holiday photo

Happy Christmas, Harry!

"Harry Potter" movie franchise stars Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom) made our holiday dreams come true when the actors gathered in London, England, for an outing together.

"Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin," Felton, 32, wrote on social media.

Watson, 29, re-posted the photo in black and white writing, "Merry Christmas from us."

Of their time filming the hit franchise, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November that he noticed a spark between Watson and Felton on set.

RUPERT GRINT RECALLS SEEING 'SPARKS' BETWEEN EMMA WATSON AND TOM FELTON ON 'HARRY POTTER' SET

"Yeah, I could. There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark," Grint, 31, said when asked if he could ever see them dating.

He added: "I don't want to start anything... but we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance."

EMMA WATSON TALKS 'SELF-PARTNERED' LABEL

However, Watson told British Vogue in an earlier interview that she's single.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Felton was also asked about Watson's terminology, and he admitted he liked it.

"I like it! It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great. I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered," he told the Daily Mail.

"I think in this day and age it’s not a necessity to be with someone just for the sake of being with someone, so I like the idea of self-partnering," Felton added. "She’s an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it’s always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future."