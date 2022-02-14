David Foster’s daughter Sara slams California’s mask mandates amid Super Bowl 2022: ‘Get your s—t together’

Sara Foster is slamming California’s mask mandate, urging lawmakers to "get your s—t together."

On Sunday night, the daughter of record producer David Foster took to her Instagram Story and pointed out how spectators were seen at the Super Bowl without a mask while they weren’t eating or drinking. Meanwhile, masks are still required for schoolchildren.

The mother of two, disgusted by what she saw, revealed how she felt to her 642K followers on the social media app.

"Attn Los Angeles law makers: you guys are a f-----g joke," the 41-year-old captioned a makeup-free video of herself wearing a white robe at home. "While 100,000 people enjoyed the super bowl unmasked in our city, our children will have a very different experience in school tomorrow."

"Tomorrow they will be masked ALL day: they will be masked while they run outside in 80 degrees sweating during PE," Foster wrote. "I am born and raised in la and have never been more disgusted and ashamed of this place and the MORONS running it."

The actress and investor also expressed her frustration on camera from home amid the celebrity-studded event.

"Very exciting, the Rams won, fantastic, great super bowl halftime show, loved every second, best halftime show I’ve ever seen," Foster began. "But all I can think about is that our children will go to school tomorrow masked indoors, outdoors when they are running in PE sweating, having a hard time catching their breath. They’re masked. If they take it down, they get yelled at. They’ve never seen their teachers’ faces."

"We as parents are not allowed to go on campus," Foster continued. "I’ve never met the teachers of my kindergarten student. I don’t know what her classroom looks like. I can’t go there when she does her presentations. But we hosted a Super Bowl with a hundred thousand unmasked people. I didn’t see anyone wearing a mask in Los Angeles."

"We are hosting a f----g Super Bowl here in a state of emergency," Foster concluded her post." "Lift the state of emergency, get your s—t together and get the masks off our f-----g kids."

Foster also shared a comment she received from a viewer, which read: "I was at the super bowl today they did NOT check for a negative test or vax card and zero masks. So yes it’s sick kids are not free to do the same."

A spokesperson for Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Rams earned their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951. They did so in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first a year ago. According to reports, SoFi Stadium's normal seating capacity is 70,000, but that number can expand to 100,000.

On Feb. 7, health officials announced that California will end its indoor masking requirements for vaccinated people, but masks are still the rule for schoolchildren.

After Feb. 15, unvaccinated people still will be required to be masked indoors, and everyone — vaccinated or not — will have to wear masks in higher-risk areas like public transit and nursing homes and other congregate living facilities, officials said. Local governments can continue their own indoor masking requirements and last week Los Angeles County’s health officials said they intend to keep theirs in place beyond the state deadline.

State officials also announced that indoor "mega-events" with more than 1,000 people will have to require vaccinations or negative tests for those attending and those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks. For outdoor events with more than 10,000 people, there is no vaccination requirement but masks or negative tests are recommended.

Those thresholds increase from the current 500 attendees for indoor and 5,000 attendees for outdoor events.

With coronavirus cases falling fast, California also is lifting a requirement that people produce a negative coronavirus test before visiting hospitals and nursing homes, effective immediately.

California has seen a 65% drop in case rates since the peak during the wintertime omicron surge.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration brought back the masking mandate in mid-December as omicron gained momentum and last month extended the requirement through Feb. 15. California passed 80,000 pandemic deaths and 8 million confirmed positive cases, but new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions all continued falling and are projected to keep declining at a rapid clip.

Before resuming the masking requirement in December, California had lifted the requirement for people who were vaccinated as of June 15, a date that Newsom had described then as the state’s grand reopening. However, many counties soon reinstituted local mask orders as the summer delta surge took hold.

Newsom, a Democrat, has come under pressure from Republicans and other critics to ease the mandates. He recently has said the state is preparing for the day when the coronavirus can be considered endemic, with rules that accept that it is here to stay but can be managed with caution.

California health officials said that they are "continuing to work with education, public health and community leaders to update masking requirements at schools to adapt to changing conditions and ensure the safety of kids, teachers, and staff."

Health officials continue emphasizing that those most at risk for the virus are the unvaccinated, and that booster shots, in particular, provide significant protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.