Emily Ratajkowski on why she didn't come forward with Robin Thicke allegations before: 'I wouldn't be famous’

Emily Ratajkowski revealed she did not come forward with her allegations against Robin Thicke earlier for fear she would not be believed and her career would be ruined.

The 30-year-old model accused the 44-year-old singer of groping her on the set of his "Blurred Lines" music video in 2013. She made the shocking allegations in her upcoming book "My Body" and now she’s revealing why she didn’t tell anyone at the time.

Speaking to People, Ratajkowski revealed that she, like many victims of sexual assault, felt the power dynamics of the situation wouldn’t bend in her favor, thus costing her the career she enjoys today.

"I was an unknown model and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today; I would not be famous," she explained.

However, now that she has some clout, the star says her perspective on the matter has changed. Now she hopes that fans will be able to learn from her various experiences.

"I wrote a book about the evolution of my politics and that includes a lot of different experiences from my career and my life and the way that I felt and thought about those experiences have evolved," she added. "I hope people are able to read the essay and understand the nuance behind these kinds of situations."

Ratajkowski’s allegations against Thicke first came to light in an excerpt from her book published in the Sunday Times of London. The model was one of three who co-stared in the 2013 "Blurred Lines" video, a more adult-skewing version of which was released on the web.

In the book, she describes Thicke groping her in between takes.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," she wrote.

She alleged that the artist was drunk at the time.

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?’" the book states.

Thicke did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Martel, however, confirmed the incident, according to the report.

"I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts," she said. "One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f–k are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!'"