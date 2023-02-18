Emily Ratajkowski hints relationship with Eric André over, days after naked Valentine's Day post with comedian

Emily Ratajkowski may have called it quits with comedian Eric André.

Fans are questioning whether the pair have split or not, after she posted a TikTok video that has now gone viral.

The 31-year-old model shared a selfie video of her lying down with text that read, "What should you do when a situationship ends?" The sound in the background asked, "What’s rule number one?"

COMEDIAN ERIC ANDRÉ AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ANNOUNCE ROMANCE WITH NAKED VALENTINE'S DAY POST

Ratajkowski is seen lip-syncing and responding to the question by saying, "Party?" However, her answer to the "situationship" question was, "start another one."

The video finished with the sound clip saying, "No, it’s not party." The model then rolls her eyes with a disappointed look.

Ratajkowski shared the viral video with her 2.3 million followers four days after André shared a series of risqué photos of the two on his social media.

The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share a naked photo of himself on Valentine’s Day. In the scandalous post, André is seen lying on the couch with a glass of wine in hand. He appears to be wearing nothing as a pink heart emoji is placed over his private area.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ON SEXUALITY: ‘I DON’T REALLY BELIEVE IN STRAIGHT PEOPLE'

The supermodel posed in the background of the picture, appearing to take a mirror selfie while showing her bare behind. Clothes are sprawled out all over the floor in the photo.

PETE DAVIDSON, EMILY RATAJKOWSKI MATCH OUTFITS: A LOOK AT OTHER TIMES ‘SNL’ ALUM MORPHED INTO HIS GIRLFRIENDS

The racy post came after Ratajkowski spoke candidly about her dating life on her podcast, "High Low with EmRata."



"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the internet," she admitted.

"My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross," she continued. "I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign."

Ratajkowski recently made headlines for cozying up next to former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson in November.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Davidson and Ratajkowski sat courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden for their first public date night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ratajkowski recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage.

The Inamorata designer and her ex have a son together, Sylvester Apollo, who turned one year old in March.