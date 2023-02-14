Comedian Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski announce romance with naked Valentine's Day post

Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski went Instagram official on Valentine's Day with a nude post.

For the photo, André, 39, laid out fully nude on a couch while holding a glass of wine. He covered himself with a heart emoji. Although he did not tag Ratajkowski in the post, the 31-year-old could be seen in the mirror only wearing a bra as she snapped the photo.

"Happy Valentine’s Day," the comedian captioned the post along with a handful of heart emojis.

Many celebrities took to the comments of the post.

"wait is that @emrata [Emily Ratajkowski] in the back ?" Benny Blanco wrote.

"Is it weird that I’m more curious what the wine is than who the girl is?" Dan Ahdoot added.

Diplo commented with two heart eye emojis and Adam Devine wrote, "Hawt boiiii" with three fire emojis.

André and Ratajkowski stepped out together Monday night for the New York Knicks game. The two were also spotted courtside the night before Valentine's Day.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in January.

Shortly after, the two were seen vacationing in the Cayman Islands together.

"Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh," a source told Page Six at the time.

"It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation," the source added. "They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together."

Representatives for André and Ratajkowski did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Before being spotted with André, Ratajkowski was rumored to be dating comedian Pete Davidson following her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

