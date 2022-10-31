Emily Ratajkowski on sexuality: 'I don't really believe in straight people'

Emily Ratajkowski is commenting on her sexuality.

The newly single mother, 31, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their November issue about a TikTok trend she participated in, which jokes that women who own a green couch are bisexual.

When the outlet asked if the video had any truth behind it, Ratajkowski replied, "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people."

"My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘B-h, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big," she explained of the joke.

The model went on to say that she wants to have fun with herself without feeling like a "bad feminist."

"I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist," she said. "Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!"

Ratajkowski noted to the outlet that her son’s happiness and well-being is now her priority. She and film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard share Sylvester Apollo, 1. The couple filed for divorce in September after tying the knot in 2018.

"I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life," Ratajkowski said. "Number one is Sly, and that’s that."

The "My Body" author shared that motherhood shifted her perspective: "It’s made me re-evaluate what’s important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?"

Ratajkowski is diving into the podcast world. Her newest business venture, "High Low with EmRata," launches on Tuesday.

She will cover a range of topics and have guest speakers on her show, which will produce two episodes weekly and a third exclusively for paid subscribers. She described her podcast as a mix of "Call Her Daddy" and "Fresh Air."

"I’m down to talk about sex, be a millennial or whatever, while also having—hopefully—the eloquence and interview style of Terry Gross," Ratajkowski told the outlet.

She will also do solo episodes in a segment titled "EmRata Asks."

"There’s going to be a lot of stuff that is about women, just because that’s what I’m interested in," she said. "I have to be honest, I totally love it."

Since Ratajkowski and Bear-McClad filed for divorce, the model revealed that she has been dating. She is not open to discussing the details behind her split from the film producer out of respect for their son’s privacy.

"I can tell you that I have never been single before," she shared. "I feel all the emotions."

Ratajkowski continued: "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay."