'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment

Nashville police confirmed there were no signs of foul play

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Stephanie Giang-Paunon
"Elvis" actress Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thorton, was found dead Thursday in a bedroom at her apartment in Nashville, police confirmed. She was 44. 

The Metro Nashville Police Department said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.

Dukureh, a Fisk University graduate and Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children, police said. One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbor, who called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m., police said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

