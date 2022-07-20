Would Elvis Presley survive cancel culture? Former wife Priscilla weighs in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Would Elvis Presley have survived in today’s cancel culture? His former wife recently reflected on the iconic singer’s life and told Fox Nation's Piers Morgan he "wouldn’t believe" what is currently happening in the United States.

"I don’t know what happened to freedom," Priscilla Presley said in a recent interview with Fox Nation’s "Piers Morgan Uncensored " , "I don’t know if there is freedom here anymore, you know. No one says what side they are on, Republican or whatever you want to be, being very careful (about) what you say, how you say it. I think we are in a very dangerous time."

Reflecting on cancel culture, Priscilla shared how Elvis was falsely accused of being a racist and pointed out how people look for ways to "dispose" of another person.

"He was not a racist. He’s never been a racist," she explained, sharing an anecdote about how the singer was friends with people of all different backgrounds and loved being around everyone

The legend's former wife revealed that Elvis , who she described as a "diehard American," was "very concerned" about who was running the United States.

"People would never believe that, but he was an avid reader as well and not just, you know, religious books, but also, he was reading (about) what was going on in the U.S." she disclosed.

Elvis would have most likely gone to the president, "put his foot down, and say ‘What’s going on?’," she shared.

"I think of that often: What would Elvis think? He wouldn’t believe what is going on right now to this country or to all over, what’s happening to this planet," she said.

"He wouldn’t believe it.... I don’t believe it. I don’t think any of us believe what’s going on right now. We’ve never been through anything like this, and it’s pretty much global. But us as a country, it’s baffling, it’s truly baffling," Priscilla Presley told "Piers Morgan Uncensored." "I, for the first time, am worried about my future, for not only my children, my grandchildren as well. Very unpredictable."

