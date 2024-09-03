Elton John left with 'limited vision' following health scare

Elton John is recovering from a recent health scare, which left him with "limited vision" in one of his eyes.

The "Tiny Dancer" singer posted a message to his Instagram followers on Tuesday, sharing that he contracted a "severe eye infection" over the summer and is facing a long road to recovery.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he shared on social media. "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

He went on to thank his "excellent team" of medical staff, as well as his family, for taking care of him "over the last several weeks."

"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far," he added, before signing off "with love and gratitude, Elton John."

Many famous faces took to the comments section to offer their support for the legendary musician. Food Network star Sandra Lee wrote, "Feel better soon always sending love your way you wonderful, wonderful man. Take care of you. You’ll be back in a flash." Model Linda Evangelista commented, "sending you love and wishing you a speedy recovery" with heart emojis.

Pop star Chappell Roan wrote, "We love you," adding an emoji of a heart with a bandage on it, and Carnie Wilson wrote, "Get well soon Sir Elton. Daddy and I were watching your concert together yesterday. He was loving Bennie And The Jets."

Despite his limited eyesight, John is expected to appear on the red carpet at the premiere of his documentary, "Elton John: Never Too Late," at the Toronto International Film Festival, later this week.

The documentary, which is set to premiere on Disney+ in December, will follow John as he looks back on his career spanning over five decades, and will also feature a new song.

"As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today," a press release from Disney said.

John announced the release date of the documentary to his fans in August 2024, calling the experience of making it "a special journey through the memories, music, and moments that have shaped my life."

In 2019, a bipoic of the musician's life and rise to fame, titled "Rocketman," was released, starring Taron Egerton as John. John executive produced the project, and had been working on getting it off the ground for 12 years prior to finding the perfect cast, and a studio willing to buy it.

The musician announced in 2018 he would retire from touring following a three-year world tour called Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The tour began in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in September 2018 and concluded in Stockholm, Sweden, in July 2023, with parts of it being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. 52 years of pure joy, playing music. How lucky am I to play music? But you know I wouldn't be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn't for you," he said at his final concert of the tour. "You've bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes but most importantly you've bought the tickets to the shows. And you know how much I love to play live. it's been my lifeblood to play for you guys and you've been absolutely magnificent, thank you!"

He later added: "I will never forget you guys. I've played so many concerts, how could I forget? You're in my head and my heart and my soul and I thank you so much." The singer also thanked his friends and family for their support throughout his career.