Chappell Roan is setting strict boundaries with fans.

After the pop star accused some fans of "predatory behavior," Roan issued a warning and said she does not "accept harassment."



"For the past 10 years l've been going nonstop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time," she shared in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s—," she added. "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it."

Roan, 26, addressed fans after she received "nonconsensual physical and social interactions."

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer drew a fine line in her statement after she explained she’s "at work," when she’s on stage, in drag or at a press event. In "any other circumstance" she is "not in work mode" and is "clocked out."

"I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out — just because they're expressing admiration."

Roan pointed out "predatory behavior," which she clarified is "disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior."

The "Pink Pony Club" singer compared her situation to a woman who wears a short skirt "and gets harassed or catcalled," when women are told they "shouldn’t have worn the short skirt in the first place."

"Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me." — Chappell Roan

"Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me," she pleaded.

"There is always more to the story & I am scared and tired. And please don't call me Kayleigh," she added, as she referred to her legal first name. "I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."

She ended her statement with, "There is a part of myself that I save just for my project and all of you. There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don't want that taken away from me."

Roan’s comments come after she previously accused "entitled" fans of stalking and harassment in a series of scathing videos.

"I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous," Roan said in a video, days after performing at the Osheaga Music Festival in Montréal.

"I don’t care that it’s normal," she said in part. "I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, [or] the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it. Doesn’t mean that I like it."

The "Casual" singer shot to megastardom after her 2024 Coachella performance went viral. The pop star boasts 4 million followers on Instagram and an additional 3 million on TikTok.