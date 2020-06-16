Elon Musk and Grimes' legal name for son revealed in birth certificate

The official legal name of Grimes and Elon Musk's newborn son has been revealed.

The couple left fans stunned last month when they announced they chose to name their first child together X Æ A-12. The unique moniker went viral, leading fans to question how it would be pronounced and if it was legal.

Thanks to the unveiling of the little one's birth certificate per TMZ, the singer and Tesla founder's son's name is officially on record in the state of California as X AE A-XII Musk.

Grimes and Musk have kept fans updated about the status of their son's name with fans through social media. In late May, Grimes admitted the couple made a change to their child's name, given that it reportedly wouldn't be accepted legally in the state of California because it included the number 12.

"X Æ A-Xii,” Grimes responded to a fan at the time, confirming that the number was replaced with roman numerals instead.

One of her followers responded, “Nice! Just removed the numbers to conform to California law.” Grimes wrote, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

Grimes, 32, also shared the name is pronounced “Ex - Eye.”

Also, in an interview with Bloomberg, the hitmaker revealed she already has nicknamed their new bundle of joy "Little X."

Family law attorney David Glass previously told People magazine that while the original name was technically legal, California only accepts the use of the 26 letters in the English alphabet for baby names.

According to the outlet, the new mom previously took to Twitter and explained the X represents "the unknown variable” and "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).”

She also shared that part of the name is a tribute to the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has “no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” As for the “A,” it represents “Archangel,” which is her “favorite song” and the number “12” represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, and the tech entrepreneur welcomed their son on May 4.

X is Grimes' first child while Musk, 48, reportedly has five sons from a previous marriage. His first son Nevada passed away at 10 weeks old in 2002 from SIDS.

