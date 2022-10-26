Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

'Ellen' star Sophia Grace shuts down critics who say she's too young to have a baby

Grace announced she was pregnant earlier this week

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
"Ellen" star Sophia Grace is defending herself against haters who say she's too young to have a baby.

The 19-year-old British influencer, who became famous after going viral during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at age 8 – in which she rapped to Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" – got candid about criticism she's received after announcing she was pregnant.

"I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby," she told E! News. "Usually most people are like, 'You should have babies when you're 30 and you're married and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine. But obviously everyone's gonna have their different opinions."

She also addressed her haters. "I just feel it's about the person themselves," she told the outlet. "And as long as you feel ready, and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem."

FINAL SEASON OF 'ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW' WILL FEATURE BEVY OF CELEB GUESTS INCLUDING JEN ANISTON, KIM KARDASHIAN

Born Sophia Grace Brownlee, the former child star-turned-musician said she's choosing to focus on the support, and not the hate.

Sophia Grace and Rosie appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when they were both 8 and 5, respectively.

"I've seen so many supportive comments about how 'You're young, but I had a baby at this age and it was so lovely,'" she said. "It really makes me feel happy when I see other girls comment that. It really, really makes me so more confident."

Sophia Grace Brownlee is a British child star-turned-influencer, who recently announced she is expecting her first child at the age of 19.

Earlier this week, the young star announced she is pregnant via her YouTube channel, sharing she is 21 weeks along in her pregnancy.

In the YouTube video, Sophia Grace shared that when she first found out, she was "very shocked" but has since "got used to it." She revealed, "I'm super, super happy about it."

Nicki Minaj inspired Sophia Grace to become a musician. She appeared on "Ellen" and rapped Minaj's hit song "Super Bass" at age 8. 

Sophia Grace told fans she will reveal the gender of the baby in a future video.

