'Ellen' star Sophia Grace shuts down critics who say she's too young to have a baby

"Ellen" star Sophia Grace is defending herself against haters who say she's too young to have a baby.

The 19-year-old British influencer, who became famous after going viral during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at age 8 – in which she rapped to Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" – got candid about criticism she's received after announcing she was pregnant.

"I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby," she told E! News. "Usually most people are like, 'You should have babies when you're 30 and you're married and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine. But obviously everyone's gonna have their different opinions."

She also addressed her haters. "I just feel it's about the person themselves," she told the outlet. "And as long as you feel ready, and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem."

Born Sophia Grace Brownlee, the former child star-turned-musician said she's choosing to focus on the support, and not the hate.

"I've seen so many supportive comments about how 'You're young, but I had a baby at this age and it was so lovely,'" she said. "It really makes me feel happy when I see other girls comment that. It really, really makes me so more confident."

Earlier this week, the young star announced she is pregnant via her YouTube channel, sharing she is 21 weeks along in her pregnancy.

In the YouTube video, Sophia Grace shared that when she first found out, she was "very shocked" but has since "got used to it." She revealed, "I'm super, super happy about it."

Sophia Grace told fans she will reveal the gender of the baby in a future video.