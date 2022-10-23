'Ellen Show' sensation Sophia Grace reveals she is pregnant in viral video

Having originally gained notoriety for a viral YouTube video in which she and her cousin Rosie sang "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj, earning them a consistent guest spot on the now-defunct "Ellen DeGeneres Show," Sophia Grace has gone viral once again.

In a new video, the young star announced she is pregnant, sharing she is 21 weeks along in her pregnancy.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which ended this spring after 19 seasons, featured Sophia Grace and Rosie on the program for the first time in 2011, when the girls were just 8 and 5, respectively.

Now 19, Sophia Grace revealed the secret that she had been keeping.

Born Sophia Grace Brownlee, the singer and influencer recently appeared with Rosie, 16, on Ellen DeGeneres' final season in May, where she told the talk-show host, "I'm focusing on my music at the moment."

In her YouTube video, Sophia Grace shared that when she first found she was pregnant, she was "very shocked" but has since "got used to it." She said, "I'm super, super happy about it."

She noted she waited to tell her fans until the 20-week scan, where she felt her pregnancy was deemed "safe."

Rosie shared her excitement for her cousin, writing in an Instagram story of the two embracing.

"Together forever, words can't explain this feeling! So excited for this next chapter, here for you, will buy milk, babysit but I don't think I can change a nappy just yet … love you so much," she wrote.

In another post, Rosie revealed she "cried happy tears" when she found out Sophia Grace was expecting.

Sophia Grace told fans she will reveal the gender of the baby in a future video.

Over their span of several appearances on the daytime show, Sophia Grace and Rosie interviewed celebrities like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry.