Ellen Page blasts Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau for 'environmental racism' in new documentary

Ellen Page accused President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of “environmental racism” for their respective approaches to climate change.

The “X-Men” and “Umbrella Academy” actress makes her directorial debut in the documentary “There’s Something in the Water,” which hits Netflix on Friday. In it, she explores the concept of environmental racism in her native country of Canada.

“Environmental racism is essentially the disproportionate placement of landfills, hazardous industry, et cetera, put next to indigenous and black and other marginalized communities,” Page explained during a recent appearance on Variety’s iHeart podcast.

Inspired by the Dalhousie University professor Ingrid R.G. Waldron’s book “There’s Something in the Water: Environmental Racism in Indigenous & Black Communities,” Page’s documentary takes an in-depth look at how governments are reacting to climate change, arguing that systemic racism bleeds through in the approach.

In her podcast interview, she specifically discussed Trump, who is notorious for his dismissal of climate change.

“It’s devastating. It’s destroying the world. It’s destroying the future,” she said. “It’s happening right now. Again, it’s disproportionately affecting marginalized people in the United States, Canada and in so many places in the world. It’s mind-blowing to me that those with power and influence and significant wealth wouldn’t want to do everything they could to stop this.”

The actress and first-time director also set her sights on Trudeau, arguing that he only talks-the-talk of someone who is concerned about climate change. In the documentary, she shows footage of Trudeau as he is confronted by a woman opposed to an Alton Gas natural gas storage facility being placed near the Shubenacadie River.

“He’s not doing a very good job, particularly in regards to environmental issues that affect indigenous people, and very much supporting corporations that are invading the lands of indigenous people,” she said. “Despite declaring a climate emergency, [he] continues to support these corporations. That’s incredibly unfortunate. I certainly hope that changes.”