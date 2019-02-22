Ellen Page says she was warned about her sexuality, told ‘people cannot know you’re gay’

Ellen Page has seen Hollywood’s thinking on sexuality change since she shot to stardom in “Juno” in 2007.

The 32-year-old actress was told she would never be able to come out as gay.

“I was distinctly told, by people in the industry, when I stared to become known: ‘People cannot know you’re gay,’” she told Porter Edit. “And I was pressured — forced, in many cases — to always wear dresses and heels for events and photoshoots. As if lesbians and don’t wear dresses and heels.”

Standing tall in her own skin these days, “The Umbrella Academy” star added, “But I will never let anyone put me in anything I feel uncomfortable in ever again.”

She’s seen times change, and with that so has acceptance throughout Tinseltown.

“I remember being in my early 20s and really believing it was impossible for me to come out,” she recalled. “But, over time, with more representation, hearts and minds have been changed. It doesn’t happen quickly enough and it hasn’t happened enough, particularly for the most marginalized in the community. But things have got better.”

In the early days of her career, Page saw headlines about herself and sexuality that were “detrimental” to her mental health.

“I was 20, I had just fallen in love for the first time with a woman, and I was still navigating my own stuff, while people were writing articles headlined: ‘Ellen Page’s sexuality sweepstake,’ ” she said. “There was a tabloid magazine that I saw at every checkout, in every gas station, with a picture of me on the cover, and the question: ‘Is Ellen Page gay?’ ”

She publicly came out in 2014 in a speech at a conference for counselors for LGBTQ kids.

She’s also insanely in love and it shows. In 2018, Page married her partner Emma Portner, who she met on Instagram.

“I love being married,” she beamed. “I’ll be walking my dog, and I start talking to people, and I end up telling them about my wife and making them look at our Instagram. I’m that person.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.