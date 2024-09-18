Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Ellen DeGeneres shares edgy joke that could have kept her from being 'kicked out of showbusiness'

Ellen DeGeneres is releasing her final stand up special later this month

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Ellen DeGeneres is finding the funny about her scandal in her upcoming Netflix special.

The newly released trailer for "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval," was just released, showcasing the comedian addressing her being "kicked out of showbusiness."

"The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind, that was the headline," DeGeneres says. "Here's the problem: I am a comedian who got a talk show, and I ended the show every day by saying, 'Be kind to one another.' Had I ended my show by saying, 'Go f--- yourselves,' people would've been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind."

DeGeneres’ show was rocked by accusations of being a toxic workplace, as well as allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by ousted producers. One producer had also reportedly been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

Ellen DeGeneres

In the trailer for her stand-up special, Ellen DeGeneres joked that if she had ended her shows with 'go f--k yourselves,' people would've been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind." (Getty Images)

ELLEN DEGENERES TO LEAVE HOLLYWOOD AFTER NETFLIX SPECIAL: 'THIS IS THE LAST TIME YOU'RE GOING TO SEE ME'

The headlines damaged her reputation as "the be kind girl," leading her to announce the end of her show in 2021 and apologize to staff. The final episode aired in May of 2022. 

During her apology video, DeGeneres explained the origin of saying "be kind" at the end of her shows, saying it was related to the death of Tyler Clementi, who died by suicide as a teenager after he was bullied for being gay.

"Had I ended my show by saying 'go f--k yourselves,' people would've been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind."

— Ellen DeGeneres

She said, "I thought the world needed more kindness, and it was a reminder that we all needed that, and I think we need it more than ever right now."

"Being known as the ‘be kind’ lady is a tricky position to be in. So let me give you some advice out there if anybody's thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the ‘be kind’ lady. Don't do it," DeGeneres jokingly added.

Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

DeGeneres was involved in a toxic workplace scandal which resulted in the 19th and final season of her show. (Brooks Kraft)

Before the official trailer was released for the special, airing on Netflix on Sept. 24, DeGeneres toured the special to cities around the country.

At a show in Santa Rosa, California, she told the crowd that she had no plans to continue in Hollywood.

"This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," she told the crowd, according to SFGate.

Ellen DeGeneres on stage with microphone in her hand

DeGeneres told an audience at one of her shows prior to the trailer's release that she's done with showbusiness. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

DeGeneres segued into how her view of fame has changed since the beginning of her career.

"I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me,’" DeGeneres said, according to SFGate. "Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity."

She later added, "I am many things, but I am not mean."

