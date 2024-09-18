Ellen DeGeneres shares edgy joke that could have kept her from being 'kicked out of showbusiness'

Ellen DeGeneres is finding the funny about her scandal in her upcoming Netflix special.

The newly released trailer for "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval," was just released, showcasing the comedian addressing her being "kicked out of showbusiness."

"The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind, that was the headline," DeGeneres says. "Here's the problem: I am a comedian who got a talk show, and I ended the show every day by saying, 'Be kind to one another.' Had I ended my show by saying, 'Go f--- yourselves,' people would've been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind."

DeGeneres’ show was rocked by accusations of being a toxic workplace, as well as allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by ousted producers. One producer had also reportedly been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

The headlines damaged her reputation as "the be kind girl," leading her to announce the end of her show in 2021 and apologize to staff. The final episode aired in May of 2022.

During her apology video, DeGeneres explained the origin of saying "be kind" at the end of her shows, saying it was related to the death of Tyler Clementi, who died by suicide as a teenager after he was bullied for being gay.

She said, "I thought the world needed more kindness, and it was a reminder that we all needed that, and I think we need it more than ever right now."

"Being known as the ‘be kind’ lady is a tricky position to be in. So let me give you some advice out there if anybody's thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the ‘be kind’ lady. Don't do it," DeGeneres jokingly added.

Before the official trailer was released for the special, airing on Netflix on Sept. 24, DeGeneres toured the special to cities around the country.

At a show in Santa Rosa, California, she told the crowd that she had no plans to continue in Hollywood.

"This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," she told the crowd, according to SFGate.

DeGeneres segued into how her view of fame has changed since the beginning of her career.

"I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me,’" DeGeneres said, according to SFGate. "Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity."

She later added, "I am many things, but I am not mean."