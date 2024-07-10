Ellen DeGeneres to leave Hollywood after Netflix special: 'This is the last time you're going to see me'

Ellen DeGeneres is saying goodbye to the public eye after her upcoming Netflix special.

During the former talk show host's "Ellen’s Last Stand…Up" stop in Santa Rosa, California, earlier this month, DeGeneres announced that she's leaving Hollywood after a fan asked if she had plans on film making or Broadway.

"Um, no," DeGeneres replied, according to SFGate. "This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done." Per People, DeGeneres' comedy special is set to premiere later this year.

She continued, "Thank you for still caring! Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens."

Ellen jokingly added, "Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean."

"Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old," she joked. "Old, gay and mean, the triple crown."

Ellen segued into how her view of fame has changed since the beginning of her career.

"I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me,’" DeGeneres said, according to SFGate. "Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity."

DeGeneres later noted, "I am many things, but I am not mean."

DeGeneres' rep did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In April, Degeneres opened up about the toxic workplace scandal that derailed her career and damaged her reputation in 2020.

During a stand-up routine in Los Angeles at the time, the former host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" reflected on getting "kicked out of show business" for being "mean."

"What else can I tell you?" she sarcastically told fans, according to Rolling Stone . "Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business. There’s no mean people in show business."

Degeneres' show was not only rocked by bombshell accusations of a toxic work environment, there were also several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behavior by ousted producers. One producer had also reportedly been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

The year of brutal headlines damaged the host’s reputation, leading to DeGeneres announcing the end of her show in 2021 and apologizing to staff. The final episode aired in May of 2022.

Fox News Digital's Kristine Parks contributed to this report.