Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show in 2022

Ellen DeGeneres announced she is ending her talk show.

The comedian told the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that she will end the long-running "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022.

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore," she told the outlet.

DeGeneres said she informed staff of the decision on May 11 and will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her show ending on her May 13 show.

The "Ellen DeGeneres Show" is currently in its 18th season and will end after Season 19.

DeGeneres’ daytime talk show had dropped dramatically in viewership following the star's toxic workplace scandal that dominated headlines last year.

Per Nielsen's ratings in March, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" lost over 1 million viewers over the course of the show’s current season.

The program’s latest season kicked off in September 2020 with an apology from the comedian about claims of a toxic workplace that marred the show over the summer.

"I learned that things happen here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said on the show at the time. "I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

According to Nielsen, the Season 18 premiere had the highest ratings of any season opener in the last four years for "Ellen." However, over the last six months, the show has averaged 1.5 million viewers.