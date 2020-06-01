Ellen DeGeneres urges fans to 'send a whole bunch of love out there' amid civil unrest, protests

Ellen DeGeneres is sending a message to her fans.

The 62-year-old comic, known for ending each episode of her talk show with the phrase "be kind to one another," has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the civil unrest and protests sparked by the recent death of George Floyd.

On Monday, DeGeneres shared a video on Instagram, urging fans to spread love.

"I have been posting my thoughts and my stance on this, but I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say," she began. "I am so sad and I am so angry and I know I'm not going to say the right thing, I know that there's going to be a lot of people who are going to be in disagreement with what I say. But I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always stood for equality."

She added: "I have always wanted to be the voice for people who felt like they didn't have a voice because I know what that feels like."

DeGeneres told her followers that they "have to understand" the situation so that "you can heal it."

"I'm just so sorry that it's come to this. I really don't know what to say other than this has gone on way, way, way, way too long. People have gotten away with murder, and that's what's happening," the "Finding Dory" star said. "So we've got to see fairness and we've got to see justice for all because right now this is not a fair world. Not at all."

DeGeneres said that "we have a long way to go to even get close to being fair," and that those who don't understand the situation have never felt unheard or unequal.

"If you've ever felt that, magnify it, and see what's happening," the comedian urged. "Let's send a whole bunch of love out there and try to find some peace and some communication in this."

DeGeneres is among several celebrities who have spoken out about the civil unrest, including Katherine Heigl, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett and more.

Comments from DeGeneres and other celebrities follow the spread of protests across the globe in the wake of Floyd's death.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.