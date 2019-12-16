Elizabeth Hurley all smiles in striped bikini

Even when she's working, Elizabeth Hurley finds the time to slip into a bikini.

On Sunday, the 54-year-old actress posted a sexy selfie on the set of the final season of "Marvel's Runaways," in which she plays an evil sorceress. But days prior, the "Austin Powers" actress appeared to be having fun poolside while showing off her toned body in a striped bikini.

"Last chance for a Christmas treat on @elizabethhurleybeach 30% off ALL bikinis & one pieces- even if they're already on Special Offer. This is our Marseilles Bikini," she captioned the photo to plug her brand.

The actress' photo received hundreds of compliments from her loyal followers, describing her as a "goddess," and many wondering if she'll appear under their trees on Christmas morning.

"If I had one Christmas wish, it would be you," one user wrote.

"I can see the Christmas treat I'm wishing for," another commented.

Hurley has been busy filming "Marvel's Runaways," which she alerted her 1.4 million followers is available for streaming on Hulu.

"Whilst lurking in my trailer waiting for my close up, I shot my own @marvelsrunaways streaming on @hulu now," she captioned the photo.

The swimsuit designer is known for keeping her followers intrigued with shots modeling her Elizabeth Hurley beach bikini line. Earlier this month, the British actress and model opened up to Closer Weekly about how she keeps a fit figure at her age.

"I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercises. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it's always a work in progress," she explained.