Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

King Charles III

King Charles urges 'digital detox,' reconciliation in Christmas speech after year of royal drama

Monarch's message comes as royal family navigates ongoing challenges with Prince Harry and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
close
Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family Video

Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family

Royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean weighs in on the new interview from Prince Harry.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

All King Charles III seems to want for Christmas, after all the turmoil he’s endured this year, is a "digital detox."

After the British royal family stepped out for its annual Christmas Day church outing, it gathered around the television to watch the monarch’s Christmas broadcast.

The speech was filmed earlier this month inside the Lady Chapel of Westminster Abbey in London, People magazine reported.

KATE MIDDLETON TAKES CENTER STAGE AT ROYAL CHRISTMAS WALK AS ANDREW IS FROZEN OUT

A close-up of King Charles smiling in a blue suit.

King Charles III’s annual Christmas speech was broadcast on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2025. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

The first royal Christmas speech was delivered by King George V in 1932.

Charles described how "our world seems to spin even faster," arguing that this makes it more important than ever to slow down, get to know our neighbors and make new friends. He noted that taking that pause can quiet our minds and give us "the still point of the turning world," borrowing a phrase from T.S. Eliot.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson later clarified that Charles was hinting at taking a "digital detox."

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY LOOKING TO RECONCILE WITH KING CHARLES, ROYAL FAMILY 

Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family Video

"When His Majesty references that lovely phrase about the ‘still point in the turning world’ at a time when, as he puts it, it’s ‘spinning ever faster,’ he has in mind the effect that new technologies can have on society and how they can impact both community cohesion and general well-being, especially for younger people," the rep told the Daily Mail.

King Charles smiling in a dark military suit.

King Charles III arrives at the parade ground at Britannia Royal Naval College Dec. 19, 2025, in Dartmouth, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"I think His Majesty hopes that, if nothing else, Christmas might afford a moment when people could experiment with something of a ‘digital detox’ to focus more on our friendships, our families and our faith, for those who practice," the rep shared.

"In this way, the king hopes our minds may find greater peace, our souls can renew and our communities grow stronger."

King Charles walking alongside Queen Camilla on Christmas Day.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III attended the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Dec. 25, 2025. (Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

For the king, shutting out the relentless media scrutiny surrounding certain family members could offer a measure of long-sought peace of mind.

Charles also spoke candidly about "reconciliation" as his family continues to navigate the challenges and upheavals of the past year.

On Oct. 30, Charles stripped his disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, of his prince title amid growing scrutiny surrounding the ex-royal’s ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 65-year-old and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have until Jan. 31 to vacate Royal Lodge, their 30-room mansion.

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III Oct. 30, 2025. He will no longer be styled "Prince Andrew" or "His Royal Highness" and will instead be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There is also the strained relationship the king has with his younger son, Prince Harry.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex and his wife stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace.

After moving to California, they aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which laid bare embarrassing details about the House of Windsor, worsened his relationship with the royals.

A close-up black and white photo of a young Prince Harry and Princess Diana next to a copy of Spare

Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," was published in 2023. (Vincenzo Izzo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In September, Harry, 41, reunited with his father for the first time in 18 months. Their meeting reportedly lasted a little under an hour. People magazine reported a rift remains between the duke and the royals. Sources close to the prince previously told the outlet Charles wouldn’t answer his letters or phone calls.

King Charles inside a car on a rainy day.

King Charles III arrives at Clarence House Sept. 10, 2025, in London. The monarch had a private tea with his son, Prince Harry. (Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

People reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t appear to be invited to the family’s Christmas gathering. Instead, they spent the holiday in Montecito with their two young children.

"It seems to me that we need to cherish the values of compassion and reconciliation, the way our Lord lived and died," the king said.

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looking concerned and serious outside a church wearing black.

Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, must vacate Royal Lodge by Jan. 31. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"This year, I’ve heard so many examples of this, both here and abroad. These stories of the triumph of courage over adversity give me hope for our venerable military veterans, to selfless humanitarian workers in this century’s most dangerous conflict zones, to the ways in which individuals and communities display spontaneous bravery, instinctively placing themselves in harm’s way to defend others."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

King Charles holding a candle and a prayer book while wearing a blue suit.

King Charles III attends an advent service at Westminster Abbey Dec. 10, 2025, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Toward the end of the speech, Charles mentioned reconciliation again.

"Prayer for peace and reconciliation — for 'doing to others as we would have them do to us' — which rang out over the fields near Bethlehem more than two thousand years ago, still reverberates from there and around the world today."

"It is a prayer for our times and our communities too as we journey through our lives," he noted.

King Charles and Queen Camilla in royal regalia inside Buckingham Palace.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and wife Elke Büdenbender ahead of the state banquet at Windsor Castle Dec. 3, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Carlos Jasso/Pool/Getty Images)

Charles avoided any direct reference to personal family matters in his address.

In May, Harry told the BBC he was ready to reconcile, saying, "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has." 

On Dec. 12, Charles, 77, revealed doctors have scaled back his cancer treatment plan after what he described as a positive response during an emotional televised address.

King Charles III during cancer announcement video

Earlier this month, King Charles shared some good news about his cancer diagnosis in an emotional video. (Channel 4/Bango Studios)

The Times of London recently reported that Harry’s hopes of reconciling with his father were damaged by a misguided accusation that the monarch’s aides leaked details of their meeting in an effort to "sabotage" the relationship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A close-up of Prince Harry in a grey suit

Prince Harry told the BBC in May he's ready to reconcile with his family. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Charles was "rather surprised and saddened" by the news, while The Times reported that friends of the king said he was "disappointed."

The outlet reported Harry has not spoken to his father since their reunion in September and remains out of contact with Prince William and Kate Middleton. A source in London called suggestions that Harry and his father are on speaking terms "laughable."

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William are said to not be on speaking terms. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Fox News Digital the report was "entirely speculative."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sitting next to each other and smiling.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito with their two young children. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"We wouldn’t comment on the Duke or Duchess’s relationship with their family," the rep added.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Papa contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue